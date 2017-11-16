Insignary Launches Global Channel Partner Program To Extend Its Binary Code Scanning Reach Through MSPs, Resellers and Auditors

Partners leverage premier fingerprint-based binary code scanner Insignary Clarity™ to capitalize on growing security vulnerabilities identification market

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Insignary, the global leader in binary-level open source software security and compliance, unveiled today its Insignary Channel Partner Program. By leveraging Insignary's Clarity™, the premier fingerprint-based binary code scanner, managed service providers (MSP), resellers and auditors can capitalize on the growing security vulnerability detection market. With Clarity, partners can increase revenue opportunities and strengthen customer relationships in application security, software development, managed services implementation and open source audits.

More than 90% of the software distributed today contains some form of open source-based code. Most computer system data breaches are due to hacker exploits of known security vulnerabilities that companies have not patched, due in large part to the complicated software procurement model. Most OEMs and enterprise software development teams purchase their software or third-party code elements to reduce development and purchasing costs, and receive them in binary format. This has made it challenging for OEMs, enterprises, MSPs and developers to know exactly what open source code elements are in their deployed software. Consequently, it has been nearly impossible to identify known open source security vulnerabilities. Until now.

"Clarity's fingerprint-based algorithm is fast, flexible and efficient -- delivering the most effective means of discovering known security vulnerabilities," said Tae-Jin (TJ) Kang, CEO of Insignary, Inc. "Our new Insignary Channel Partner Program provides resellers, MSPs and auditors with the most effective solution to help customers discover security vulnerability and compliance issues -- while driving revenues and customer loyalty."

Insignary Global Partner Program

This partnership is preceded and supported by Insignary's ongoing record of successful cooperation with other international enterprises.

"Equipped with advanced technical strength and professional service support, Insignary is the most valuable company we have encountered in the field of open source binary management," said Adler Wang, the CEO of Maiyue Technologies, Insignary's Chinese partner. "We are honored to be able to witness the growth of the Chinese market together with Insignary."

"Having been in the Embedded Systems industry for 27 years, we at Grape Systems understand the risk of software deliverables in binary format," said Akihiko Nakagawa, Managing Director of Grape Systems, Insignary's Japanese reseller. "With IoT and connected cars emerging, Clarity will have a key role in securing internet connected edges. We are excited to be part of this endeavor."

Insignary Clarity is available as a licensed server or as a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS). Organizations interested in becoming an Insignary Channel Partner, or learning more about the program benefits, please contact Insignary at sales@insignary.com.

Insignary Clarity™

Insignary Clarity enables proactive scanning of software binaries for known, preventable security vulnerabilities, while also identifying potential license compliance issues. It uses unique fingerprint-based technology, which works on the binary-level without the need for source code or reverse engineering. This makes it easy for software developers, value added resellers (VAR), systems integrators and MSPs overseeing software deployments to take proper, preventive action before software delivery.

Insignary's Clarity is unique in that it scans for "fingerprints" from a binary to examine and then compare against the fingerprints collected from open source components hosted in numerous open source repositories. Unlike checksum or hash-based binary scanners, Clarity doesn't need to keep separate databases of checksum or hash values for different CPU architectures. This significantly increases Clarity's flexibility and accuracy in comparison to legacy binary code scanners.

Once a component and its version are identified through Clarity's fingerprint-based matching, comparing them to more than 180,000 known security vulnerabilities catalogued in databases such as NVD and VulnDB, is straightforward. Clarity also adds enterprise support, "fuzzy matching" of binary code and support for automated build systems like Jenkins.

About Insignary, Inc.

Founded in 2016, venture-backed Insignary is the global leader in binary-level open source software security and compliance. Through its Insignary Clarity and TruthIsIntheBinary.com software and cloud-based solutions, the company enables unmatched open source software binary scanning to uncover and address security and license compliance issues. For more information please visit www.insignary.com.

Insignary, Insignary Clarity and TruthIsIntheBinary are trademarks or servicemarks of Insignary, Inc. All other brands, trademarks or servicemarks are the property of their respective owners.