News Room

SOURCE: Insomniac

Insomniac

April 28, 2017 19:12 ET

Insomniac Reveals Massive Lineup For 21st Annual Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas

More than 230 world renowned and emerging artists set to perform at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, June 16-18, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 28, 2017) - Today, Insomniac revealed the most anticipated lineup of the 2017 festival season, featuring over 230 of the world's leading dance music artists set to perform at the monumental 21st edition of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas. From Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, unforgettable sets will be heard from dusk till dawn across eight immersive stages and a parade of roaming art cars spread throughout Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The full list of eclectic acts can be found, here.

Download the official EDC Las Vegas lineup artwork by day and stage here.

EDC's iconic stages will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from the likes of Alison Wonderland b2b Diplo b2b Jauz, a world exclusive set, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, RL Grime and Porter Robinson, live for the first time at EDC. Dozens of artists will make their EDC Las Vegas debut this June, from Cut Snake, DJ Khaled, Kygo, Griz, and Mija, to REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL and many more. Fans will also see the premiere of the brand new quantumVALLEY Dreamstate stage, dedicated to the best sounds in trance, while Factory 93 will host the neonGARDEN stage for the first time, with takeovers by labels MoodZONE, Paradise and Drumcode.

Insomniac's lively roaming art cars will also bring the sounds of a specially curated roster of artists, hosted by the collectives Brownies & Lemonade, Desert Hearts, Monstercat, Psytribe and Trap Nation. The full EDC Las Vegas 2017 lineup includes:

         
AAZAR   Andrew Luce   Atmozfears
Above & Beyond   Andrew Rayel   Audien b2b 3LAU
Ace Ventura   Andy C   Audiofreq
Adam Beyer Presents   ANGELZ   Autograf
Drumcode   Angerfist   Axwell ^ Ingrosso
Afrojack   Armani Reign   Baggi
Alan Fitzpatrick   Armin van Buuren   Barely Alive
Alan Walker   Astrix   Ben Nicky
Alesso   Astronomar   Bijou
Alison Wonderland   ATB   Billy Kenny
Aly & Fila   ATICA   Bix King
Black Sun Empire   Ephwurd   LNY TNZ
Black Tiger Sex Machine   Excision   LO'99
BlackGummy   Fallen   Lost Frequencies
Blazer   Ferry Corsten   Louis the Child
Bleep Bloop   Firebeatz   Low Steppa
Bonnie X Clyde   Flosstradamus   Mad Dog b2b DJ AniMe
Boombox Cartel   Flux Pavilion   Madeon
BORGORE   Fred V & Grafix   Major Lazer
Born Dirty   Freedom Fighters   Marco Faraone
Breeazy   Friction   Markus Schulz Presents Dakota
Brennan Heart   Frontliner    
Brennen Grey   Fury   MaRLo
Bro Safari   G Jones   Marshmello
Brownies & Lemonade   Galantis   Martin Garrix
Bryan Kearney   Gammer   Martin Solveig
Calyx & Teebee   Gareth Emery   Maximono
Camo & Krooked   Getter   MC Dino
Chase & Status (DJ Set)   Ghastly   Megalodon b2b Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Chet Porter   Gramatik    
Chris Liebing   Green Velvet   Metrik
CID   GRiZ   Metro Boomin
Code Black   Gryffin   Mija
Coone   GTA   Miss K8
Corporate Slackers   Gunz For Hire   Monster Cat
Cosmic Gate   Habstrakt   Moon Boots
Craig Williams   Happi   Mr. Carmack
Crisis Era   Hardwell   Nathan Barato
Cristoph   Hazen   Nebbra
Cut Snake   Herobust   NGHTMRE
D-Block & S-te-fan   illenium   Nicole Moudaber Presents MoodZone
Da Tweekaz   Infected Mushroom (DJ Set)    
Danny Howard   Jamie Jones Presents Paradise   Nightstalker
Darksiderz       Niko Zografos
Datsik   Jauz   No Requests
Dena Amy   Jayceeoh   NOA
Dense & Pika   John Askew   Noisecontrollers
Des McMahon   John Digweed   Nuclyea
Desert Hearts   John O'Callaghan   NVOY
Devoted To God   Jonas Blue   Oliver Heldens
Dillon Francis   Joseph Capriati   Ookay
Diplo   JOYRYDE   Pan-Pot
Dirtyphonics   JSTJR   Paul Oakenfold
Discovery Project   Junkie Kid   Paul van Dyk
DJ Isaac   K?D   Paul Woolford
DJ Khaled   Kungs   Paz
Dj Tennis   Kygo   Phace
Dombresky   Lady Faith   Phiso b2b Ponicz
Don Diablo   Laidback Luke   Porter Robinson
Dubloadz   Lee Foss   Prolix
Duke Dumont   Liquid Soul   The Prophet
Ed Rush & Optical   Liquid Stranger   Psytribe
PureNRG (Giuseppe Ottaviani & Solarstone)   Shmitty   Treasure Fingers
Purple Haze   Showtek   Trippy Turtle
Quix   Simon Patterson   The Upbeats
Radical Redemption   Sinden   Valentino Khan
Ravell   SkisM b2b Trampa   Vini Vici
Reid Speed   Slander   Virtual Riot
REZZ   Slushii   W&W
RL Grime   Snails   WAIO
Rockwell   Solardo   Wasted Penguinz
Ruben De Ronde   SoothSlayer   Wildstylez
RÜFÜS DU SOL   Space Jesus   Wilkinson
Ruthless   TC   Will Atkinson
Sacha Robotti   Tiësto   Will Clarke
Sage Armstrong   Los Tíoz: Noizekid & Jay Silva   Will Sparks
San Holo   TNT   Yellow Claw
Sean Tyas   Tommy Trash   Zatox
Seven Lions   Toneshifterz   Zedd
Shaun Frank   Trap Nation   Zomboy
         

North America's largest dance music festival returns to the picturesque desert this summer, offering fans the opportunity to come together for a multi-sensory experience unlike any other. The 1,000-acre speedway will come to life with vibrant visuals and imaginative installations as over 230 international artists create an exhilarating musical journey for three nights. Eight innovative stage designs will illuminate the grounds featuring unmatched production, costumed performers, stunning pyrotechnics and beautiful firework displays. Insomniac's mobile Art Cars will roam the festival while Headliners from all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, and beliefs, unite Under the Electric Sky where "All Are Welcome."

A limited number of tickets are still available for EDC Las Vegas 2017. To purchase your tickets and to stay up-to-date on the latest news regarding EDC Las Vegas, head to ElectricDaisyCarnival.com.

Follow EDC Las Vegas on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Insomniac
Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Throughout its 23-year history, Insomniac has produced more than 1,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees across three continents. Insomniac's events are held in California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, New York, the United Kingdom, Mexico, India, Australia and Brazil. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the largest multi-day music festival in North America, and attracted more than 400,000 fans over three days in June 2016.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella, and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact Information

News Room
 