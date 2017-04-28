Inspira Financial Adjusts Terms of Debenture Warrants

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) -

Inspira Financial Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LND) ("Inspira"), a company focused on providing lending, billing and collections solutions to the highly fragmented U.S. mental health and addiction services market, announced that at the request of warrant holders, it has submitted an application on their behalf and obtained approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry dates of a total of 251,247 common share purchase warrants exercisable at $3.5484 per share ($0.40 pre consolidation on January 27, 2016) originally issued by Inspira in its April/May 2015 offering of non-convertible debentures for gross proceeds of $2,228,750 (the "Debenture Warrants").

Accordingly, effective on the expiry dates (April 30, 2017, May 1, 2017 and May 4, 2017) of the 251,247 (2,228,750 pre consolidation on January 27, 2016) Debenture Warrants (i) the expiry dates of the Debenture Warrants will be extended to November 4, 2018, subject to acceleration in the event that the volume weighted average trading price of Inspira's shares on the TSXV exceeds $0.96 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after May 4, 2017, wherein Inspira may accelerate the expiry date of the Debenture Warrants by issuing a press release within 21 calendar days and in such case the Debenture Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date on which such press release is issued, and (ii) the exercise price of the Debenture Warrants will decrease to $0.80, roughly three times today's stock price. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of Inspira.

None of the holders of the Debenture Warrants is or ever was an insider, director, officer, advisor, consultant or employee of Inspira. Warrant holders were part of a debt financing closed at the time of Inspira's Qualifying Transaction. At the request of warrant holders, an application was made to the TSXV on behalf of these warrant holders to adjust the terms of the warrants and the TSXV approved it in accordance with its policies.

The amendments to the Debenture Warrants will occur automatically and no action or exchange is required by holders of the Debenture Warrants.

