Inspira Financial Announces Results of its Shareholders' Meeting

Inspira Financial Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LND) ("Inspira"), a company focused on providing lending, billing and collections solutions to the highly fragmented U.S. mental health and addiction services market, is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Inspira (the "Shareholders") overwhelmingly approved all resolutions brought before them at Inspira's Annual General Meeting held on March 31, 2017 (the "Meeting"). Inspira has a total of 45,841,454 shares outstanding and, as is standard, not all shares were voted.

A total of 160 Shareholders were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (the "Represented Votes"). Each of Jaime Gerber, Edward Brann, David Costine and Marc Lavine, were reelected as directors of Inspira. Represented Votes were cast FOR each of the aforementioned directors with votes in favor exceeding those withheld by a margin of no less than 19,353,340.

"With such a massive margin of support, over 19 million shares, it is clear we have revolved our shareholder base into stronger hands that are supportive of our ongoing strategy," said Edward Brann, Executive Director of Inspira. "With the last five months of conflict behind us, we can finally put the full weight of our focus toward building revenues and profits in this business."

In addition, an overwhelming majority of the Represented Votes were cast FOR the resolution to reappoint MNP LLP as auditors of Inspira.

