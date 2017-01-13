Inspira Financial Announces that the Securities Commission Has Confirmed the TSXV Approval of the Acquisition of the Billing and Collection Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) -

Inspira Financial Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LND) ("Inspira"), a company focused on providing financial solutions to the highly fragmented U.S. mental health and addiction services market, today announced that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has dismissed an application brought by TerraNova Partners LP and Aventine Management Group Inc. for a review of the decision of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approving Inspira's acquisition in November 2016 of a billing and collection company (RBP). The decision of the TSXV to approve the transaction was confirmed by the BCSC:

"Having reviewed the materials filed by the parties and heard their oral submissions, and considering it to be in the public interest, we dismiss the Application and confirm the TSX Venture Exchange's decision."

The reasons for the decision of the BCSC will follow.

"We continue to move forward aggressively with our new integrated business," said Edward Brann, Executive Director of Inspira. "I am pleased to have this hearing behind us and that the Commission affirmed the decision of the Exchange to allow this acquisition to move forward unimpeded. In the coming weeks, we will continue to update shareholders on our efforts and the progress of the Company."

