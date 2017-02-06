Inspira Financial Inc. Announces Its February 2017 Quarterly Dividend

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) -

Inspira Financial Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LND), a company focused on providing revolving lines of credit, as well as billing and collection services, to the highly fragmented U.S. mental health and addiction services market, announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0055 per share on its common shares, payable on February 28, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2017. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by the Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

