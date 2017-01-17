Inspira Financial Launches New Headquarters in Florida; Provides Update on New Sales and Marketing Strategy

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) -

Inspira Financial Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LND) ("Inspira"), a company focused on providing financial solutions to the highly fragmented U.S. mental health and addiction services market, today announced the moving of its headquarters from San Francisco, California to Boca Raton, Florida to better serve the addiction market. Inspira also provided shareholders with an update on its new sales and marketing strategy and operational direction, including the successful onboarding of new clients utilizing both lending and billing/collection services.

Headquarters Relocation

With the successful integration of the billing company acquisition, Inspira will move its headquarters to Boca Raton, Florida. This particular area of Florida has a large pool of experienced employee talent, often at lower costs than California, which can service new and existing clients on the east coast more easily. Inspira will keep its smaller California location to service clients on the west coast.

"This move is the natural next step for our newly integrated business," said Edward Brann, Executive Director of Inspira. "Not only will we have greater access to employee talent, I think the relocation of our corporate headquarters is an important move for our new integrated sales and marketing strategy. We'll be keeping our California office to attract and service west coast clients but pushing new hires toward our Florida headquarters. I expect our cost structure with the transition from California to Florida to have a long-term positive improvement to our margins."

Sales and Marketing Update - Building on Early Success

Inspira is rolling out its newly integrated solution to the addiction market, which includes both lending and billing. Building upon its larger west coast clients and that ongoing revenue, Inspira has recently started marketing integrated services to mostly smaller-sized clients. This strategy is meant to build an impressive track record with a diversified portfolio of smaller satisfied clients, which will help later marketing efforts focused at large clients and strong revenue growth later in the year.

"Our focus over the coming quarters is building a robust client base, rolling out operational improvements that come with scale, and building software to automate the integrated business platform where possible" said Edward Brann, Executive Director. "The operational leaders will focus on building a track record to show they can meet the intricate business processes needed to scale this business to all types of clients, large and small."

Since closing the acquisition in November and finalizing the integration, Inspira has already executed additional lending and billing contracts with small-sized clients, and has a pipeline of several more clients that it is working to close in the near future.

"We continue to build our pipeline of leads for our integrated services" said Mr. Brian Chevalier-Jordan, VP of Sales and Marketing for Inspira. "This last month we brought on more referral partners. More importantly, we are gratified that we have begun to receive referrals from a client of ours in Texas. Word of mouth referral from satisfied clients is one of the best forms of marketing. We are focused on increasing total clients serviced for the next few quarters, with revenue growth to follow."

Mr. Jordan also stated, "I'm looking forward to the aXis (Addiction Executives Industry Summit) conference in Naples, Florida from January 30 through February 1. We were able to generate strong leads from the previous conference we attended."

