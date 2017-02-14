Inspira Financial Provides Update on Software Automation; Moves into Renowned Technology Campus

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) -

Inspira Financial Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LND) ("Inspira"), a company focused on providing financial solutions to the highly fragmented U.S. mental health and addiction services market, today announced it secured space at IBM's former North American Research and Development facility in Boca Raton, Florida. On January 17, 2017, Inspira announced it moved its headquarters from San Francisco, California to Boca Raton, Florida to better serve the addiction market. Inspira also provided shareholders with an update on its investments in its novel technology to further automate the largely manually mental health billing and collections process.

Process Automation through Novel Technology

Inspira is expanding its software development team which is focused on additional coding of business rules and further improvements to automating the intensive components of the billing and collection process.

"What we've seen across this industry is a high level of client customization for billing," said Edward Brann, Executive Director. "The driving force behind this trend is that each treatment facility is providing their third party billing company information in a different format."

"We are building on our existing systems and further developing our existing software to automatically pull customized data from clients and translate the customized data into a standardized output which is seen by our billers," continued Mr. Brann. "This is a great example of how we will aggressively invest in building on our novel and propriety software to replace what was once a manual process thereby reducing costs, increasing margins and, most importantly, building a sustainable competitive advantage."

New Headquarters

The new Florida headquarters, within a building originally developed by IBM as its North American Research and Development facility, ranks among the most technologically advanced business parks in the United States with a Sonet Fiber Optic Network and an on-site backup power plant strong enough to run the facility for twelve days. The current building has additional available office space to accommodate future growth.

About Inspira - Lending, Mental Health Billing and Collections

Further information about Inspira can be found at the recently launched beta version of the investor website: www.inspirafin.ca. The mental health and substance abuse market in the United States is a rapidly expanding industry, with current spending exceeding US$35 billion. Within this industry, thousands of businesses have annual revenues in the US$1 million to US$50 million range. Due to the significant increase in addiction treatment as a result of the Parity Act, the large and permanently elevated volumes of claims has led payors to impose upon facilities in the mental health sector similarly complex reimbursement requirements as those imposed in the physical healthcare sector. Substance abuse facilities tend to use several software applications and a non-automated billing company to document services provided and bill insurance companies. This cumbersome process slows down the tracking, billing and collection process as the customer's billings increase, and was not designed to handle the volume or level of detail now required by payors for prompt payment. Thus, across the mental health and substance abuse industry there are collection delays and consequently, need for capital. The newly acquired Inspira technology platform incorporates every aspect of the new insurance reimbursement process to admit, diagnose, track, bill, and collect revenue specific to patients in the addiction recovery market. Inspira is now actively marketing a total cash flow solution for mental health companies and addiction centers.

