Inspirage & ICP Solution Join Forces to Provide Oracle PLM and SCM Cloud

Accelerating the introduction of Oracle solutions in the Industrial Manufacturing market in Europe

DUBLIN, IRELAND--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Inspirage, the integrated supply chain specialist firm, and ICP Solution GmbH, an expert provider of project services in PLM for Industrial Manufacturing, announced the signature of a partnership focused on Product Lifecycle Management for Industrial Manufacturing using Oracle PLM solutions, and the implementation of a specific program together with Oracle to accelerate the introduction of Oracle Product Lifecycle Management and Supply Chain Management Cloud solutions in the Industrial Manufacturing market in Europe.

"For Oracle customers in this industry, this unique combination of domain knowledge, solution/technology expertise and Cloud experience provides a tremendous advantage," states Kevin Creel, President, Business Strategy and Development of Inspirage. "This will help our clients secure their business transformation required by modern industry requirements, generally known as 'Industry 4.0.'"

Inspirage is well known in the Oracle PLM and SCM community globally and has become the #1 Partner for Oracle in this PLM/SCM space. Inspirage was an early adopter of Oracle Cloud strategic directions, and embarked as a co-developer of several Oracle SCM solutions. Inspirage was awarded a 2016 Oracle Excellence Award by Oracle, for their proven capacity to deploy Oracle PLM/SCM solutions in production to industry prominent customers.

ICP Solution is recognized in Europe as a PLM specialist for Industrial Manufacturing. Over the last 10 years, the Oracle Agile PLM e6 solution has been adopted by leading manufacturers and their solutions have proven a very productive Core PLM solution for their product development team.

"While the industry requirements are expanding beyond Core PLM processes, from early innovation down to product commercialization, supply chain and logistics, with growing functional requirements in design, manufacturing, supplier collaboration, multi-channel, quality, traceability, with proliferating use of mobile and IoT technologies, the next generation PLM landscape is requiring a sum of knowledge and experience that can hardly be sustained by single companies," state Thomas Gilgenberg and Daniel Büeler, Managing Directors of ICP Solution.

Inspirage and ICP Solution have fully embraced this combined experience set of activities and, under the terms of their partnership, will jointly market in Europe Oracle PLM solutions with ICP Solution building on their knowledge of Oracle Agile PLM e6 and Inspirage bringing their expertise on Oracle PLM and SCM Cloud solutions. The combined efforts with Oracle will ensure complete consistency at the enterprise level and contribute to the support of current and new industrial manufacturing needs by leveraging Oracle PLM Cloud solutions.

"We are very supportive of this partnership between two first-class Oracle partners. Their combined knowledge will secure our customers' journey to the Cloud and also contribute to the expansion of Oracle PLM solutions in Industrial Manufacturing," concludes Devendra Singh, Vice President PLM Product Development at Oracle.

The execution of the Inspirage/ICP Partnership and the program with Oracle is placed under the leadership of Denis Senpere, former VP PLM/SCM Europe at Oracle, now VP Business Development Europe for Inspirage.

About Inspirage

Inspirage is the integrated supply chain specialist firm solving business critical challenges from design to delivery. The company delivers end-to-end consulting and implementation solutions that link Innovation Management, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Management. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

Inspirage is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has global presence with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.inspirage.com.

About ICP Solution

For many years ICP Solution GmbH has been successful in implementing Product-Lifecycle-Management Solutions (PLM) in the industrial sectors of manufacturing systems engineering, mechanical machinery and plant engineering, automotive supply industry and automation engineering. ICP Solution is an Oracle Gold Partner and a specialized partner for PLM solutions with "Oracle Agile PLM for Manufacturing (Agile (e6)" for medium-sized businesses and oversees more than 100 companies in various industries. ICP stands for Industry Competence Partners and advise clients organizationally and technologically for the optimal use and development of PLM-Solutions. Visit www.icpsolution.com