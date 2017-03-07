Inspirage Recognizes Companies for Excellence in Integrated Supply Chain

Advanced Micro Devices, ARRIS International plc, Diodes, GE Aviation Unison, GE Power, GKN Driveline Redditch, Godrej UK Limited, Hologic, NCR Corporation and ON Semiconductor Honored as Integrated Supply Chain Partner of the Year

BELLEVUE, WA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Inspirage presented ten recipients of its "2016 Integrated Supply Chain Partner of the Year" Awards during the Oracle Modern Supply Chain Experience in San Jose, Calif.

Each year, Inspirage identifies those clients who exemplify the three pillars of achievement that are key to a successful project and lead towards improvements in creating an integrated supply chain:

Innovation -- Award recipients have taken a unique approach to solve a business challenge

-- Award recipients have taken a unique approach to solve a business challenge Transformation -- Award recipients have driven business process and system improvements that deliver tangible results for their enterprises

-- Award recipients have driven business process and system improvements that deliver tangible results for their enterprises Collaboration -- Award recipients have demonstrated cross-functional teamwork across their organizations and with the Inspirage team

This year's Inspirage "2016 Integrated Supply Chain Partner of the Year" winners are:

Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail

Godrej UK Limited -- Supply Chain Management

High Tech

Advanced Micro Devices -- Innovation Management

ARRIS International plc -- Innovation Management

Diodes -- Innovation Management

NCR Corporation -- Supply Chain Management

ON Semiconductor -- Innovation Management

Industrial Manufacturing

GE Aviation Unison -- Supply Chain Management

GE Power -- Supply Chain Management

GKN Driveline, Redditch -- Supply Chain Management

Life Sciences

Hologic -- Logistics Management

"Inspirage is proud to honor these innovative companies for their pioneering work in transforming the integrated supply chain," said Inspirage CEO Srini Subramanian. "We are delighted to recognize this year's winners, who all exceeded expectations through significant industry projects, achieving real agility, innovation and success."

About Inspirage

Inspirage is an integrated supply chain specialist firm solving business critical challenges from design to delivery. The company delivers end-to-end consulting and implementation solutions that link Innovation Management, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Management. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth and achieve operational excellence.

Inspirage is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and has been recognized by Oracle with numerous awards, including the 2016, 2015 and 2014 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year - North America. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has global presence with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.inspirage.com.