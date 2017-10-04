InspireMD Postpones Special Meeting of Stockholders to October 27, 2017

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : NSPR) (NYSE American: NSPR) ( NYSE MKT : NSPR.WS) (NYSE American: NSPR.WS) ("InspireMD" or the "Company"), a leader in embolic prevention systems (EPS) / thrombus management technologies and neurovascular devices, today announced that it has postponed its Special Meeting of Stockholders that was to have taken place originally on October 3, 2017. The new date for the Special Meeting is October 27, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time and it will take place at the offices of Haynes and Boone, LLP, located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10112. The record date of August 28, 2017 remains unchanged.

The Company also announced it has withdrawn its proposal to amend the Company's 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The two remaining proposals are for (i) an authorization of the board of directors, in its discretion but prior to the annual meeting of stockholders in 2018, to amend the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock at a ratio in the range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-25, such ratio to be determined by the board of directors (the "Reverse Stock Split Proposal") and (ii) to approve any adjournment of the Special Meeting of Stockholders, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes in favor of any of the foregoing proposal (the "Adjournment Proposal"). The board of directors recommends a vote FOR the two Proposals.

James Barry, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD, commented, "While the board of directors does not have a present intention to effect a reverse stock split, stockholder approval would provide us flexibility to pursue strategic transactions and other opportunities that may arise as a result of the progress we have made the past three quarters. As shareholders ourselves, we believe the removal of the employee stock option plan demonstrates our commitment to shareholders. Similarly, the request for authorization for a reverse split could provide us an additional tool that we would only consider if we deem it to be in the best interests of the shareholders."

InspireMD will, as promptly as practicable, distribute to its stockholders of record a supplement to the proxy statement for the Special Meeting of Stockholders. Valid proxies that have already been submitted will continue to be valid for purposes of the rescheduled Special Meeting on Friday, October 27, 2017 and at any and all adjournments or postponements thereof. Stockholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so. Stockholders that own their shares in "street name" through a stock brokerage account or through a bank or nominee should consult the broker, bank or nominee about its procedures to vote the shares.

