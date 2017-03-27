InspiriTec Named Top Workplace in Philadelphia Area by Philly.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - InspiriTec, a leading provider of contact center and help desk solutions, announced today it has been named a "Top Workplace" in the Philadelphia area for 2017 by Philly.com. A partnership between the Philadelphia Media Network-owned and operated Philly.com and employee research and consulting firm Workplace Dynamics, the annual "Top Workplaces" program includes some of the highest-performing and most recognizable organizations in the Philadelphia region in its final list of honorees. InspiriTec was recognized in the midsize company category, employing 186 individuals.

"As an affirmative employer of professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals we are committed to leveling the playing field for our employees so that they can set and achieve high personal performance goals and develop in their careers," said John Connolly, Founder, President and CEO of InspiriTec. "In a customer service business like ours we also know that the more engaged and happy our employees are the better service they will deliver."

"InspiriTec cares for the person," said one anonymous employee in the survey for the firm. "Not just their work-related skills, but their life progress, achievement and personal evolution."

The top workplace survey seeks anonymous responses from employees on 24 statements covering seven areas, including organizational health factors that measure how well employees are working together toward a common cause. Some of the evaluation areas include alignment, effectiveness, and connection.

While employee participation in the survey is completely optional, InspiriTec had an 80 percent response rate. Employees from both the firm's Wyomissing and Philadelphia offices participated. InspiriTec employs nearly 200 individuals in four offices across three states.

For more information about the Top Workplaces lists, visit http://www.philly.com/philly/business/workplaces/

About InspiriTec

InspiriTec is an award-winning contact center and IT support services company that exists to empower disabled Americans and power America's economy. Its mission is to be an inspired social entrepreneurship that adds value to the lives of disabled and disadvantaged persons, the destinies of our corporate partners and the careers of our employees. The company achieves this through an innovative model that integrates intelligent technology with inspiring compassion to raise the standards of contact center and IT support, transforming these services from a point of pain to a point of pride for businesses, non-profits and government organizations. InspiriTec has offices in Wyomissing, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Newark, NJ and Fort Knox, KY.