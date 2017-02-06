INSTANT.CUSTOM APPROVALS from TREND Financial with Release of Version 3.0 - TREND Lending Platform

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - TREND Financial's mission is to change the way consumers obtain vehicle financing. With release of Version 3.0 of the TREND Lending Platform, consumers will now be able to receive an instant customizable approval for their auto financing needs.

Starting today, consumers can access the TREND Lending Platform through TREND's dealer partners. Consumers will be able to immediately obtain a financing offer and be able to customize that offer based on vehicle chosen, term of the loan and payment amount. The process is instantaneous and will allow the consumer to shop with confidence for the vehicle of their choice.

TREND Financial recognizes that consumers need to be empowered when they shop for a vehicle. Version 3.0 of the TREND Lending Platform offers consumers looking for a vehicle with approvals that are convenient and transparent.

"Version 3.0 of the TREND Lending Platform utilizes a proprietary advanced data-driven process developed by TREND to assess credit based on a wider set of data sources -- creating a personalized profile of a customer and customizing a consumer's auto finance approval", according to TREND's COO, Eric Kaplan. "This technology developed by TREND Financial enables consumers to borrow based on non-traditional lending algorithms."

The platform will also be available on Android devices in the near future, enabling consumers to apply for financing directly on their smartphones. TREND's technology roadmap will provide a full eCommerce solution as detailed in Canadian AutoWorld article at http://www.canadianautoworld.ca/finance-insurance/trend-eyes-digital-retailing-platform-credit-approvals-for-all

Obtaining an INSTANT.CUSTOM APPROVAL for auto financing provides consumers with:

Budgets that they can afford.

Customizable monthly payments.

The ability to shop like a "cash buyer".

Most dealerships have consumers obtain financing as the last step in the auto purchasing process and many consumers settle for what the dealer offers. With an INSTANT.CUSTOM APPROVAL from TREND's Dealer network, the dynamic changes, putting the consumer in the driver's seat.

TREND Financial is a Canadian automotive lender with a management team that has extensive automobile finance experience, funding over $125 million dollars in consumer automotive loans to date. Understanding of consumers' and dealer's needs has established TREND as one of Canada's top auto finance companies, being included in Canadian Business magazine PROFIT's Top Startup 50 Companies and Auto Remarketing Canada's Power 200 rankings for 2016. In November 2016, TREND released version 2.0 of its Dealer Portal Lending Platform for instant pre-approvals. Customers applying for vehicle financing through the TREND dealer portal were able to obtain instant pre-approvals for auto financing that they could apply towards vehicle inventories at TREND network dealers.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129443/Images/Startup_50-16_logo_RGB-70c28f45604dac4a84becb85a54db612.jpg