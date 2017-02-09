Institutional Investor Promises Perpetual Change & Disruption

The financial publisher enters its 50th year with redesigned magazine and logo

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Institutional Investor marks the beginning of its 50th year with an editorial makeover complete with a new logo and magazine redesign. The brand is returning to the principles that Founder Gil Kaplan instituted in 1967: "perpetual change and disruption." The new logo is reminiscent of the strong, bold logo that dominated Institutional Investor covers for more than 40 years. The newly reorganized editorial division, led by Editorial Director and Chief Content Officer Kip McDaniel, will continue to focus on quality journalism that is essential reading for those in institutional asset management.

"The newly redesigned magazine and logo are exciting advances for Institutional Investor. We're a 50-year-old brand, but as we build our editorial team and make these changes, we will be injecting a fresh, provocative voice into its pages," says McDaniel.

Read the full article featured in Institutional Investor's February issue, "Reinventing Institutional Investor," to understand how Kaplan's founding values have influenced these recent editorial changes.

Institutionalinvestor.com will undergo similar editorial and design changes in the coming months, as the brand is revamped to mark Institutional Investor's 50th anniversary.

Institutional Investor's Chairman, Diane Alfano, says, "As Institutional Investor enters its 50th year, it's important for us as an organization to continue to push forward with the mission Gil Kaplan originally set for us in 1967: to provide all those who work in the global asset management and banking communities with the most essential information on their industries. We've always innovated through media, research, events, and technology -- and this most recent refocusing of the media brand is another step in our constant push to help our readers and clients."

The new magazine design is organized into four main sections: Social Currency, Corner Office, Portfolio, and Masters (formerly Research & Rankings). The February issue features the 2017 All-Europe Research Team and includes an in-depth look at infrastructure investing -- specifically, "Why America's Airports Suck" and the revitalization of New York's airports.

The new corporate logo was officially launched online today at institutionalinvestor.com. The February 2017 magazine issue, available to subscribers, also debuts the new design. The mobile and social platforms have changed their design as well to reflect the new corporate identity.

For more information, please contact Ronda DiMasi at rdimasi@institutionalinvestor.com or

(212) 224-3569.

About Institutional Investor

For 50 years, Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world's foremost financial publications with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provide essential institutional asset management intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers a host of proprietary research and rankings that serve as respected industry benchmarks. For more information, visit institutionalinvestor.com.