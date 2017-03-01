Institutionalizing Real-World Evidence Across Your Organization, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - In this webinar, Robert Collins, Senior Life Sciences Industry Consultant at SAS and Ari Yacobi, Chief Data Scientist at Knowledgent will provide insight on how exponential growth in the variety of real world data sources and their quick adoption across functional business units is necessitating the need for the standardization of real world data and analytics platforms. The live broadcast takes place on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 12:30pm EDT.

These standardizations enable Life Sciences organizations to institutionalize their Real-World Evidence (RWE) knowledge base while keeping the cost of support and scale manageable. The presenters will review Knowledgent's approach and framework for RWE standardization, governance, and collaboration and explore how SAS' RWE architecture can facilitate it. SAS' architecture can significantly increase speed to insight by being agnostic to the data sources, allowing selection of complex patient cohorts without coding, and providing rapid analytics results while still being extensible, flexible and transparent.

