InsuraMatch and QuinStreet Form Strategic Alliance to Maximize Growth and Focus Core Competencies

Multi-Year Deal has InsuraMatch Serving QuinStreet's Agency Sales and Fulfillment Needs

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - InsuraMatch announces it has entered into a series of agreements with QuinStreet whereby it will serve as QuinStreet's national agency sales and fulfillment center and acquire the QuinStreet Insurance Agency Sales Center, located in Altamonte Springs, Florida. While InsuraMatch will take over its Insurance Agency Sales Center operations, QuinStreet will continue to operate and invest in its real-time quoting platform and technologies, and on its industry-leading performance marketing business.

"This partnership recognizes each of our companies' respective areas of expertise and allows us to work together in a way that goes well beyond a traditional marketing relationship," said Marc V. Buro, CEO of InsuraMatch. "QuinStreet offers us the opportunity to continue scaling our business nationally while providing it with access to a state-of-the-art sales center operation to support its best-in-class digital marketing platforms."

Under the agreements, employees of the QuinStreet Insurance Agency Sales Center will be offered employment with either InsuraMatch or its affiliate, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey, which supplies sales support for InsuraMatch. InsuraMatch will provide ongoing agency sales and fulfillment for QuinStreet's marketing programs and will support certain QuinStreet insurance carrier marketing and sales relationships. Under the multi-year agreement, the companies will collaborate in an effort to scale their respective businesses.

"This is a big win-win," said Doug Valenti, CEO of QuinStreet. "Through this partnership, we will add InsuraMatch's world class Agency Sales Center operations to our business mix. We expect greater yield and productivity from that area as a result. This will also allow us to keep our focus on efforts and investments in our industry-leading rates and performance marketing products and technologies, the key drivers of competitive advantage and growth in our Insurance business."

"As our business needs continue to evolve, the ability to acquire a highly regarded sales team in a second location provides us with needed scale and additional staff growth opportunities," said Tom Lyons, President of Plymouth Rock's Direct Division, which manages the Plymouth Rock Sales Center. "This acquisition advances our objective to scale nationally to support InsuraMatch's business needs."

About InsuraMatch:

Part of a new breed of Super Agencies, InsuraMatch is a national insurance brokerage company specializing in delivering best-in-class personalized insurance advice and coverage using modern digital methods. InsuraMatch is part of The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies, which writes or manages more than $1 billion in personal and commercial auto and homeowner's insurance. For more information, please visit insuramatch.com.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock refers to a marketing name used by a group of separate companies that write and manage property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Insurance in New Jersey is offered by Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey on behalf of Palisades Safety and Insurance Association and its affiliates. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. For additional information about Plymouth Rock, please visit plymouthrock.com.