Insurance Options Still Available for Consumers Who Missed Obamacare Deadline

AgileHealthInsurance.com Offers Tips for Finding Affordable Coverage Outside Open Enrollment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Consumers who missed the Obamacare enrollment deadline for 2017 or who are waiting for employer coverage to become active do not need to go uninsured. AgileHealthInsurance.com has issued the following tips for consumers who are in need of immediate coverage.

Tips for Consumers Who Missed the Open Enrollment Period

1. Check to see if you qualify for a special enrollment period. Under the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare), consumers seeking to purchase private health insurance must enroll during the annual enrollment period. The enrollment period for 2017 coverage ended January 31, 2017. However, exceptions are made in the event of life events like having a baby, losing existing health insurance coverage, or getting married. However, the federal government recently narrowed the list of life events that qualify for special enrollment periods. For an updated list, go to HealthCare.gov.

2. Compare your options if you qualify for a special enrollment period. When trying to minimize health care expenses, it pays to shop around. There are several online sites that make comparison shopping easy. Depending on where you live, you can compare Obamacare plans at HealthCare.gov on your own state's marketplace, or at other sites like HealthPocket, which aggregates government and commercial data on health insurance across the nation.

3. Look into short term health insurance. Short term health insurance is health coverage that is used for a defined period of time. In most states, the short term can be 364 days or less, depending on how long you need coverage. You can purchase short term health insurance any time and plans include doctor visits, hospitalization, emergency care, and other health benefits. Short term health insurance represents a distinct category of health insurance that is generally more affordable than Obamacare plans. The benefit and eligibility differences contribute to the cost savings. For those unfamiliar with short term health insurance, plans can be reviewed and compared at AgileHealthInsurance.com.

4. Use health savings account (HSA) funds for qualified medical expenses. If you have an HSA, that money remains yours, even if you lose a job and the coverage that goes along with it. You can use HSA funds for a range of medical expenses, including doctor's fees, prescription drugs and dental treatment. You generally can't use HSA funds for health insurance premiums. However, there is an exception for people receiving unemployment benefits.

"Healthcare reform is still working its way through Congress," said Sam Gibbs, executive director of AgileHealthInsurance.com. "Until legislation is passed by Congress and signed by President Trump, the existing law is still in effect. Consumers should look at all of the options currently available to find the best health insurance option for themselves and their family."

AgileHealthInsurance.com is the Internet's first site dedicated to helping consumers understand the benefits of short term health insurance. These new plans are the culmination of extensive research on health insurance needs in the Affordable Care Act era, and consumers will be able to find the lowest prices for short term health plans at AgileHealthInsurance.com. AgileHealthInsurance.com also provides best-of-class plan comparison and online enrollment tools to compare a broad selection of short term plans.