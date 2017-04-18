Integra Gold Reports Additional High Grade Mineralization in Infill and Expansion Drilling of the C2, C4 and C5 Structures at Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) -

Results from the C2 structure ("C2") infill drill program include: 108.39 g/t gold ("Au") over 3.40 meters ("m") (11.86 g/t Au capped at 34.3 g/t Au, 1.96 m in true thickness) 15.66 g/t Au over 4.90 m (13.95 g/t Au capped, 4.09 m in true thickness) 9.66 g/t Au over 2.50 m (no capping required, 1.99 m in true thickness) 9.53 g/t Au over 5.60 m (no capping required, 4.40 m in true thickness)

Results from the C4 structure ("C4") infill and expansion drill program include: 57.29 g/t Au over 4.60 m (15.71 g/t Au capped, 4.43 m in true thickness) 11.16 g/t Au over 3.60 m (no capping required, 3.41 m in true thickness) 9.81 g/t Au over 2.40 m (no capping required, 2.16 m in true thickness) 9.06 g/t Au over 6.70 m (no capping required, 5.58 m in true thickness)

Results from the C5 structure ("C5") expansion drill program include 12.91 g/t Au over 3.70 m (no capping required, 3.10 m in true thickness)

10,000 m underground definition drill program commenced on April 10, 2017; drilling to be conducted at 10 x 10 m centers into the C2 bulk sample target at the Triangle Deposit and is designed to further define the targeted area in preparation for the start of bulk sampling in May 2017

Main ramp has advanced to 850 m (1,345 m total with secondary underground infrastructure); ramp currently progressing in the footwall of the C2 zone adjacent to the bulk sample target area

Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG)( OTCQX : ICGQF), ("Integra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its drill program on the Triangle Deposit ("Triangle") situated on the Lamaque Gold Project ("Lamaque") in Val-d'Or, Québec. The results announced today are from 6,930 m of drilling (28 drill holes) completed at Triangle. Results are currently pending from over 8,525 m (48 drill holes) of diamond drilling completed at Lamaque in 2017.

"Infill and expansion drilling disclosed today on some of our highest grade zones continue to confirm the quality and continuity of gold mineralization at Triangle. In addition, infill drilling on the C2 structure within the area of the bulk sample target continues to impress us with both its remarkable grades and stand-out widths," commented Integra President and CEO Stephen de Jong. "In addition, the results reported at depth from the C5 structure are starting to outline a zone that could grow significantly in the future with additional drilling, both in strike-length and dip continuity."

Infill Drilling on the C2 Structure Continues to Intersect Significant High-Grade Mineralization within the Selected Bulk Sample Area

The surface infill drill program in the selected bulk sample target area of C2 was completed at approximately 20 m to 25 m centers with an objective to define the continuity and geometry of the gold-bearing structures. Further definition of the mineralized structure in the area of the bulk sample will be achieved with a 10,000 m underground infill drill program, to be conducted at 10 m x 10 m drill centers. The close-spaced underground definition drill program at C2 will also provide valuable information for bulk sample planning and the advancement of the Company's underground exploration ramp. The information to be obtained by this drilling will aid in the selection of crosscut locations and future "in-mineralization" drifting. Planned "in-mineralization" drifting will also provide the material for the bulk sample, estimated to be approximately 25,000 tonnes.

Reported drill results from the surface C2 infill drilling at 25 m centers include the following (all results uncapped, downhole width, see full assay tables for details):

108.39 g/t Au over 3.40 m (C2 - TM-17-264)

15.66 g/t Au over 4.90 m (C2 - TM-17-262)

9.66 g/t Au over 2.50 m (C2 - TM-17-266)

9.53 g/t Au over 5.60 m (C2 - TM-17-265)

As illustrated in the longitudinal section for C2 (see link below), results from some intercepts are still pending. Note that the true thicknesses of intervals are indicated on all longitudinal sections and will differ from downhole lengths reported in the drill assay tables.

C2 longsection: http://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2268/ls_c2-pr_2017-04-18.pdf

Triangle Drill Results Summary

The following table highlights selected intercepts from this set of drill results. Additional results for drill holes disclosed in this news release can be found at the link below. Individual composites are disclosed as both uncapped and capped (when applicable) with individual values capped at 34.3 g/t Au.



Drill Hole Number (1)

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m) (2)

Gold

Assay (g/t) (3)

Interpreted

Zone TM-15-016W01* 651.30 658.00 6.70 9.06 C4 TM-15-016W02M02* 648.65 651.20 2.55 6.29 C4 863.50 866.20 2.70 5.40 C5 934.50 940.50 6.00 5.19 C6 TM-15-016W03M02* 780.16 782.50 2.34 6.07 C4-60 783.00 784.49 1.49 57.43 n/a Capped 20.66 845.50 849.20 3.70 12.91 C5 903.00 905.35 2.35 6.41 C5-10 908.50 912.55 4.05 7.57 n/a TM-16-118W01M02* 401.40 403.40 2.00 12.29 C3-70 457.40 460.10 2.70 5.74 C4 TM-16-118W02M01* 464.50 468.10 3.60 11.16 C4 TM-16-147W01M02* 548.10 550.22 2.12 5.24 C4 TM-16-208 (extension)* 597.65 602.25 4.60 57.29 C4 Capped 15.71 Include 0.70 290.00 684.70 687.20 2.50 60.10 C4-40 Capped 8.60 695.20 695.70 0.50 140.97 n/a Capped 34.30 TM-17-239A 707.00 711.50 4.50 8.41 C4 Capped 7.24 TM-17-246 438.35 440.75 2.40 9.81 C4 TM-17-249 (extension) 374.05 375.10 1.05 46.66 n/a Capped 25.02 TM-17-262 167.10 172.00 4.90 15.66 C2 Capped 13.95 TM-17-264 153.60 157.00 3.40 108.39 C2 Capped 11.86 Include 0.50 684.99 TM-17-265 66.40 67.90 1.50 7.32 n/a 73.40 79.00 5.60 9.53 C2 TM-17-266 67.30 70.00 2.70 6.47 n/a 77.00 79.50 2.50 9.66 C2 n/a - no zone assigned yet

Drill holes with * = Holes that were extended in 2017 but for which the original drill hole name was kept. Downhole thickness; true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (between 70 to 90% conversion ratio); true widths of C structures intercepts are presented on longitudinal sections (links available below). Selection of mineralized intervals are based on geological observations, mainly on the amount of quartz-tourmaline-sulfide veining, and on a 1.00 g/t Au cut-off for compositing; composited intervals are presented uncap and capped (when applicable) with individual values capped at 34.3 g/t Au; no minimum thicknesses considered.

To view the assay results table for drill holes released today please click on the following link:

http://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2265/2017_compositestriangle_nr-18042017.pdf

To view a cross section of Triangle and the No. 4 Plug Deposit please click on the following link:

http://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2269/triangle_longsection_18_april_2017_use.pdf

Drilling on the C4 and C5 Structures Continue to Support Geological Model and Resource Estimation

Infill and expansion drill results for both the C4 and C5 continue to demonstrate good internal and lateral continuity of the gold-bearing structures while supporting the Company's current geological and resource models. In addition, successful expansion drilling at C5 indicates the potential for additional resource growth. An intensive infill and expansion drill program will continue throughout the year on both structures. The goal of the drill program this year is to transfer resources from the inferred category to the indicated category while replacing converted resources with new inferred resources. As demonstrated in the last resource estimate report, the Company has an excellent track record of resource conversion, consistently increasing the indicated resources at Lamaque and replacing converted resources with new, additional inferred resources.

Significant C4 and C5 drill results announced today include (all results uncapped, downhole width, see full assay tables for details):

57.29 g/t Au over 4.60 m (C4 - TM-16-208 Extension)

11.16 g/t Au over 3.60 m (C4 - TM-16-118W02M01)

9.81 g/t Au over 2.40 m (C4 - TM-17-246)

9.06 g/t Au over 6.70 m (C4 - TM-15-016W01)

8.41 g/t Au over 4.50 m (C4 - TM-15-016W01)

12.91 g/t Au over 3.70 m (C5 - TM-15-016W03M02)

Numerous intercepts from the secondary C-Splay structures ("C-Splays"), and unassigned intervals, are also reported in this release. These intercepts provide insight into the potential contribution these structures may have on the resource base in the future. Significant drill results within the C-Splays, and unassigned intervals, announced today include (all results uncapped, downhole width, see full assay tables for details):

140.97 g/t Au over 0.50 m (unassigned - TM-16-208 Extension)

60.10 g/t Au over 2.50 m (C4-40 - TM-16-208 Extension)

57.43 g/t Au over 1.49 m (unassigned - TM-15-016W03M02)

46.66 g/t Au over 1.05 m (unassigned - TM-17-249 Extension)

12.29 g/t Au over 2.00 m (C3-70 - TM-16-118W01M02)

As illustrated in the vertical longitudinal sections of C4 and C5 (see link below), additional results are pending from infill and extensional drill holes at various depths ranging from 325 m to 825 m vertical.

C4 longsection: http://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2267/ls_c4-pr_2017-04-18.pdf

C5 longsection: http://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2266/ls_c5-pr_2017-04-18_vuse.pdf

Lamaque Project Exploration Program Summary

The results announced today are from 28 drill holes representing 6,930 m of drilling at Triangle. Assays are pending from an additional 48 drill holes, representing 8,525 m, completed at Lamaque in 2017. Results of all drill holes drilled in 2017, including those disclosed today, were not included in the updated resource estimate disclosed on March 22, 2017. An updated resource estimate for Lamaque is planned for Q4 2017. Drill results will continue to be disclosed as they become available.

As of April 10, 2017, a total of 27,015 m drilling, representing 120 drill holes (including new drill holes, extensions and wedges) were completed at Lamaque. Of this total, drilling at Triangle accounted for 15,021 m in 76 holes (completed, ongoing, wedges and abandoned drill holes). A total of six drill rigs are currently operating at Lamaque with four drill rigs on surface at Triangle, one drill rig underground at Triangle, and one drill rig on the Lamaque Deep target.

Project and Company Profile

Integra Gold is a junior gold exploration company advancing projects in Val-d'Or, Québec, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company's primary focus is its high-grade Lamaque South project. In the fall of 2014, Integra completed the accretive acquisition of the Sigma Mill and Mine Complex, a fully permitted 2,200 ton per day mill and tailings facility. With major federal and provincial permits in place, existing infrastructure and significant exploration potential, this acquisition removed major costs and shortened timelines typically associated with mine projects. Integra has raised over $125 million since 2013, at successively higher share prices, despite depressed gold prices. In August 2015, Eldorado Gold Corporation completed a strategic investment in Integra, acquiring 15% of the outstanding common shares. Integra was named to the TSX Venture top 50 performers in 2015 and the OTCQX Best 50 award for 2015.

Qualified Person

The Lamaque project is under the direct supervision of Hervé Thiboutot, Eng., Senior Vice-President of the Company, and Jacques Simoneau, P. Geo., Exploration Manager of the Company. Mr. Thiboutot and Mr. Simoneau are Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. The Company's QPs have reviewed the technical content of this release.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the project including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. The core samples are submitted directly to the Bourlamaque and ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or for preparation and analysis. Analysis is conducted on 1 assay-ton aliquots. Analysis of Au is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish, with a gravimetric finish completed for samples exceeding 5 g/t Au. Results published are from the gravimetric finish if above 5 g/t Au and from the AA finish if lower than 5 g/t Au.

