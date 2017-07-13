Integra Optics Bolsters its Brand to further Ensure Its Leadership Position During Exponential Industry Growth

The company is committed to providing 100% uptime to its clients

ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Integra Optics, global provider of carrier-grade fiber optics components, announces it has completed a corporate rebrand that further strengthens the company's position to address the exponential growth predicted in the optics industry -- from $4 billion to $40 billion over the next five years, as noted by Orbis Research. The rebrand serves to magnify Integra Optics' leadership position within the fiber optic component space and to reinforce the company's guiding core principles of interoperability, reliability, and availability. Integra Optics is committed to providing 100% uptime to its clients.

Integra Optics was founded to fill a delivery and deployment gap within the optics industry. The company recognized that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were providing inferior optics, as well as delivery delays and extended wait times for replacement components, which can all contribute to downtime. Speed to market is vitally important and any downtime leads to client loss and ultimately loss of revenues. As Integra Optics has grown, it has been able to maintain its original promise of high quality optics, while re-investing in its business to meet the growing demands of the market.

"Integra Optics has experienced substantial revenue growth and market expansion over its 10-year history," states David Prescott, CEO and Founder of Integra Optics. "We are well positioned for our next chapter as a result of stringent financial discipline and making investments for the future. The rebrand is key, as we have exceeded our original mission statement and expanded even further to ensure that our customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep networks up and running more reliably and cost effectively than ever before. The company has developed a strong customer intimacy model that is operationally excellent and is well positioned to handle the rapid increase in demand in for optical networks."

Integra has made significant investments in advancements such as robotics, engineering, testing and new products that all contribute to achieving 100% uptime for customers and end-users. The company has a heavy emphasis on ensuring it has the best and brightest resources in place and as such has hired additional engineers, technicians and logistics coordinators to cover the Western Hemisphere and beyond.

The rebrand includes a new website, and newly redesigned corporate logo. To learn why Integra Optics is the most trusted name in uptime, watch the new Integra Optics Uptime Video on the website homepage.

Visit integraoptics.com to explore how it is redefining optics and learn more about its service delivery to support its 100% uptime guarantee.

Connect with Integra Optics on Twitter (@IntegraOptics), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Integra Optics:

As a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optics components, Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That's why Integra Optics is 100% focused on uptime. Our mission is to ensure that our customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep them up and running. For more information, please visit www.integraoptics.com