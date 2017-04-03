Integrated Asset Management Corp. Announces Completion of the Sale of Integrated Managed Futures Corp.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX:IAM) today announced that on March 31, 2017 that it had completed the previously announced sale of all of its interests in Integrated Managed Futures Corp. to Koloshuk Farrugia Corp.

IAM is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate, private debt and infrastructure debt as of March 31, 2017.