Integrated Asset Management Corp. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Integrated Asset Management Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX:IAM) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on February 9, 2017 (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated January 6, 2017 was elected as a director of the Corporation at the Meeting. According to proxies received by management in advance of the Meeting, the voting results were:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Victor Koloshuk 10,570,025 99.33% 71,424 0.67% David H. Atkins 10,637,948 99.97% 3,501 0.03% Robert L. Brooks 10,637,948 99.97% 3,501 0.03% John A. Crocker 10,637,948 99.97% 3,501 0.03% Bruce D. Day 10,637,948 99.97% 3,501 0.03% Veronika Hirsch 10,637,948 99.97% 3,501 0.03% David G. Mather 10,637,948 99.97% 3,501 0.03% John F.K. Robertson 10,637,948 99.97% 3,501 0.03%

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Corporation's report of voting results, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Integrated Asset Management Corp. is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate, private debt and managed futures as of March 23,2017.

www.iamgroup.ca