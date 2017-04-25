Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group Announce Acquisition and Working Capital Financing for SaltWire Network Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX:IAM) and its private corporate debt group, IAM Private Debt Group ("PDG"), announce the closing on April 12, 2017 of a senior loan to SaltWire Network Inc.

The capital raised by SaltWire Network Inc. will assist in working capital needs and asset purchase of TC Transcontinental's Atlantic Canada newspapers. "IPD's strong support and professional team of analysts was instrumental in the success of the transaction," said SaltWire President and CEO Mark Lever.

IAM Private Debt Group manages and provides funding from Integrated Private Debt Fund LPs on behalf of a number of pension funds and other institutional investors. PDG offers fixed rate, investment grade term loans to mid-market companies for such purposes as refinancing existing debt, acquisitions, plant expansion or modernization, project financing and management buyouts.

IAM is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.6 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate and private debt.