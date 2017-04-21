Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group Announce Financing for JMB Crushing Systems ULC

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX:IAM) and its' private corporate debt group, IAM Private Debt Group ("PDG"), announce the closing on April 11, 2017 of a senior term loan to JMB Crushing Systems ULC ("JMB"), a portfolio company of Seattle-based private equity firm Westward Partners, LLC.

JMB has been producing and distributing gravel, sand, rocks and other materials for over 30 years, supplying aggregates from 35 different quarries and gravel pits. JMB's aggregates are used for a variety of applications including industrial projects, oilfield developments, asphalt and concrete production and road work, giving the Company a broad, diversified customer base.

The capital raised by JMB will allow the business to refinance existing debt and free up working capital to support its growing operations in Western Canada and the Northwest United States.

Philip Robson, President of IAM Private Debt Group said "We are pleased to include JMB, a well-managed and sponsored firm focused on long term infrastructure growth in Western Canada and the United States in our portfolio. The structure of our funds is well suited to meet the long term, patient capital needs of firms such as JMB."

IAM Private Debt Group manages and provides funding from Integrated Private Debt Fund LPs on behalf of a number of pension funds and other institutional investors. IAM Private Debt Group offers fixed rate, investment grade term loans to mid-market companies for such purposes as refinancing existing debt, acquisitions, plant expansion or modernization, project financing and management buyouts.

IAM is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.6 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate and private debt.