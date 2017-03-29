Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group Announce Growth Financing for Flying Colours Corp.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Integrated Asset Management Corp. ("IAM") (TSX:IAM) and its private corporate debt group, IAM Private Debt Group ("PDG"), announce the closing on March 28, 2017 of a $28,000,000 senior term loan to Flying Colours Corp.

The capital raised by Flying Colours Corp. will repay current creditors, and provide growth capital to deploy across Canadian operations in Peterborough, ON and US operations in St. Louis, Missouri.

Philip Robson, President of IAM Private Debt Group, said, "It was important for us to get involved once again with the principals of the strong, growing company that Flying Colours has become. The rigorous business model of aircraft completions developed over time by management provides strong support for the loan. We're happy to have the company in our portfolio, and to provide patient capital for growth going forward."

IAM Private Debt Group manages and provides funding from Integrated Private Debt Fund LPs on behalf of a number of pension funds and other institutional investors. IAM PDG offers fixed rate, investment grade term loans to mid-market companies for such purposes as refinancing existing debt, acquisitions, plant expansion or modernization, project financing and management buyouts.

IAM is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.6 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate and private debt.