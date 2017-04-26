Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Real Estate Group Announce Retirement of Rick Zagrodny

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Integrated Asset Management Corp. (TSX:IAM) announced today that Rick Zagrodny, President of the IAM Real Estate Group, will be retiring effective September 30, 2017 after 33 years of service.

As planned, David Pappin, who joined a year ago as Chief Operating Officer of the Real Estate Group, will succeed Rick as President of the Real Estate Group.

John Robertson, President and CEO of IAM, said, "We would like to acknowledge Rick's significant contributions over the years, thank him for his long and loyal service and wish him a long and rewarding retirement."

Integrated Asset Management Corp. is one of Canada's leading alternative asset management companies with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and committed capital under management in real estate, private debt and infrastructure debt as of March 31,2017.