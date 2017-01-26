Integrated Benefits Institute to appoint Chris McSwain as President beginning April 1, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Chris McSwain has been selected by the Board of Directors of the Integrated Benefits Institute (IBI) to succeed Dr. Thomas Parry, PhD, as President beginning April 1, 2017. In the interim, Chris will join IBI as President-elect, beginning a thoughtful and structured transition. Chris's involvement with IBI is longstanding, having served as a member of the IBI Board of Directors beginning in 2005, and as the IBI Board Chair from 2006-2010.

Through more than two decades of service, Tom built IBI into the leading research organization focused on health, well-being and productivity. Of the Board's selection, Tom said, "Chris's commitment to IBI's core tenet -- that investing in the health of America's workforce benefits employees and businesses alike -- and his strong employer background position him to continue IBI's membership growth while simultaneously expanding the scope of its mission. I can think of no better person to take over the reins of IBI and lead the organization into the future than Chris McSwain."

As a senior leader and strategic advisor for over 20 years, Chris draws from a broad set of skills and experience that are paramount to his new role as President of IBI. Chris has served in executive leadership positions across a wide range of industries, company sizes and business conditions. He has successfully led human resource transformation at Walmart, Whirlpool, General Dynamics, Novartis, Syngenta and SCANA. At each, Chris solved complex health, well-being and productivity challenges to improve employee health, increase business performance, manage costs and produce record levels of employee engagement. Chris has time and again established the business case for a focus on health and well-being in the workplace, delivering change with bold vision and multi-year strategic plans. In addition to his tenure as a member of IBI's Board of Directors, Chris has been a board member for the Center for Health Value Innovation, an NBGH Delegate, and a WorldatWork Benefits Advisory Council member.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Chris McSwain as the next President of the Integrated Benefits Institute. Chris's path has prepared him well to position IBI for continued success. You can expect a thoughtful, confident and collaborative leader who will harness and optimize the organization's future potential. Chris has already been meeting with Tom and staff to help support a seamless transition into his new role as President. The future looks bright!" offered Kevin Mead, the Chairman of IBI's Board.

About The Integrated Benefits Institute:

As the leading research organization in health and productivity, the Institute provides the data, research and tools professionals need to make sound decisions in how they invest in the health of their workforces. Since its inception in 1995, IBI has been an independent nonprofit serving more than 1,200 members -- the companies that provide health and productivity services and the companies that implement health-related programs to benefit their employees and their business. For more information, visit www.ibiweb.org. Follow IBI on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn.