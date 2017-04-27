Integrated Biometrics Announces FIVE-0 -- The First FBI-Certified Optical 10-print Fingerprint Scanner That Fits in A Shirt Pocket

Rugged, compact FAP50 device enables mobile 10-print enrollment, verification, and booking, even under extreme conditions

SPARTANBURG, SC and WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Integrated Biometrics today announced the FIVE-0 scanner, a breakthrough in mobile fingerprint enrollment and verification. FIVE-0 is the first FBI-Certified, AFIS compatible 10-finger scanner that fits easily in a pocket and can run for hours using power provided by a smartphone. These compact FAP501 units are extremely rugged and deliver high quality scans under conditions that limit other technologies, such as latent fingerprints, dirt, heat, cold, bright lights, and direct sunlight.

Global law enforcement, military, intelligence, border control, and social service agencies use FIVE-0 when a mobile 10-finger enrollment and verification device is the only practical solution. For example, immigration status can be verified where individuals are stopped, rather than forcing agents to transport people to a government facility. Potential criminals and terrorists can be identified faster, helping ensure the safety of agents and the general population.

"Device mobility is a top priority for law enforcement, border control, and humanitarian assistance. A small and light form factor is the key for delivering that portability, plus low power consumption, durability, environmental tolerance, data security and FAP50 conformance," said Daniel Bachenheimer, a member of the Biometrics Vulnerability Assessment Expert Group (BVAEG) of the London-based Biometrics Institute. "Devices like Integrated Biometrics' Five-O free officers from desks and field offices, enabling them to process individuals at point of first contact without large jump kits. Instant identification and flat capture on the go saves tremendous amounts of time."

FIVE-0 also supports national identity programs and mobile identity initiatives directed by the United Nations, the World Bank and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Many individuals in both industrialized and developing countries lack essential social services, such as voting rights, health care, and government pensions, because enrollment requires expensive travel across hundreds of miles or because they live in cities without robust government infrastructure. FIVE-0 enables providers to enroll people where they live, dramatically broadening outreach and minimizing disruption to daily activities.

Other potential uses include enrollment of large populations during natural or manmade disasters, to ensure fair allocation of resources and control fraud; on-site enrollment and booking to de-escalate confrontations at mass protests or riots; and military operations in which target identification must take place discreetly, away from safe territory or major population centers.

FIVE-0 incorporates Integrated Biometrics' patented light emitting sensor (LES) technology to achieve its small size and high degree of reliability. LES scanners use an electroluminescent polymer to generate fingerprint images. This film layer is laminated directly to a thin film transistor (TFT) camera. The result is a slim and lightweight optical 10-finger scanner that meets the resolution and performance standards mandated for FBI-certified scans -- in a package far smaller than backlit prism-based designs.

"There's a reason other vendors haven't been able to provide the compact form factor and high reliability for 10-finger scanning that we've delivered with FIVE-0," said Steve Thies, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Biometrics. "It's not possible to build a small, energy-efficient 10-print scanner with glass platens, secondary light sources, and prisms. FIVE-0 uses our patented technology and superior design to overcome the limitations of prism-based scanners. That's how we've been able to deliver a truly mobile scanning solution."

FIVE-0 comes in two versions. The embedded unit integrates easily into OEM solutions from identity solution providers. The standalone FIVE-0 product contains a USB-C port, from which it draws power using a standard USB connection to a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Integrated Biometrics debuts FIVE-0 today at ID4Africa 2017 (Booth B16) in Windhoek, Namibia and at connect:ID 2017 (Booth 111) next week in Washington, DC. The company is accepting orders now, and both versions of FIVE-0 will be generally available in May 2017. For more information on Integrated Biometrics, LES technology, or FIVE-0 fingerprint scanners, visit www.integratedbiometrics.com or email sales@integratedbiometrics.com.

ABOUT INTEGRATED BIOMETRICS

Integrated Biometrics, LLC designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for identity solutions serving government agencies and commercial markets worldwide. Our technology utilizes a durable, patented, light emitting sensor (LES) film which outperforms traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, and usability. These innovative sensors enable organizations to enroll and verify individuals within large populations for use in national ID programs, elections, social services, homeland security, law enforcement and military operations. Integrated Biometrics offers the only Appendix F FBI-certified sensors that meet the mobility requirements demanded by end users.

1 FAP50 refers to an FBI standard for fingerprint scanners. The FAP50 scanning surface is 3.2" by 2" in size, significantly smaller than FAP60 10-finger units currently on the market.