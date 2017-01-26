Integrated Care for Victims and Survivors of Sexual Assault

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Department of Justice Canada

Sexual violence can have serious and long-term effects on victims and survivors, their families, friends and communities. The Government of Canada is committed to taking action in order to address these effects. Providing victims and survivors with the services they need, when they need them, can improve a survivor's recovery and can also reduce the risk of developing problems in other areas of their lives.

Today, Matt DeCourcey, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced funding of $390,000 over three years to the Fredericton Sexual Assault Crisis Centre to develop and implement a coordinated approach to delivering services to victims and survivors of sexual assault.

With proper support, victims and survivors of sexual violence are less vulnerable to developing depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse issues. This funding will allow the Fredericton Sexual Assault Crisis Centre to respond more effectively to the complex and long-term needs of sexual assault victims.

Quotes

"A well-functioning justice system is one that serves all Canadians, protects the vulnerable, and builds a safer and better Canada. The trauma of sexual assault can have long-term impacts on the physical and emotional health of victims and survivors. This funding is an example of our commitment to supporting projects and initiatives designed to ensure victims of sexual assault can access the services they need."

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"This funding will contribute to a more efficient delivery of services to victims and survivors of sexual assault. This will make a significant difference in our community by reducing the potential that victims and survivors suffer additional harm, particularly for those who experience the most complex forms of sexual trauma and marginalization."

Matt DeCourcey, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"We are very excited by the opportunity this project offers to create a more collaborative and streamlined approach to supporting victims and survivors of sexual violence at various service delivery points in the Greater Fredericton Area. It is our hope that through this project, we will now be able to act on what we have identified as a recognized need for a more integrated approach to supporting victims and survivors of sexual violence."

Lorraine Whalley, Executive Director, Fredericton Sexual Assault Crisis Centre

Quick Facts

In 2015, the Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre conducted an assessment to identify gaps in services for victims of sexual violence. All of the victims and survivors, and many of the service providers, who participated in the study identified the need for better coordination of services.

This contribution is made available through the Department of Justice Canada's Victims Fund. In 2016-2017, more than $21 million is available through the fund to provincial and territorial governments and non-governmental organizations in order to increase awareness and knowledge of victim issues, legislation, and services available, as well as to develop and deliver victim programs, services, and assistance to meet gaps in services for victims of crime.

