Integrated Summaries - Tips for Meeting the Challenges Faced by Sponsors, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks and Presented by CROS NT

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - A panel of speakers from CROS NT, including Mark Paul, Senior Vice President, North America, Caroline Terrill, Director of Statistical Programming, and Gail Head, Senior Medical Writer, will focus on helpful tips for Sponsors who are planning Integrated Summaries. Advice will cover Sponsor preparation, regulatory requirements and guidelines, project management challenges and the necessary collaboration between the statisticians, programmers and medical writers. The live event will take place on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT).

Integrated Summaries of Safety and Efficacy can present challenging timelines, data harmonization challenges and astounding additional costs. How can Sponsors successfully face these challenges?

This webinar is designed to help Sponsors prepare successful and cost-effective projects while collaborating with vendors. At the end of the session, participants should know more about regulatory requirements, understand the steps in preparing a successful Integrated Summaries project and have a better idea of the deliverables they should expect from their CRO.

AGENDA

I. Introduction

FDA and EMA requirements and guidelines for Integrated Summaries

Challenges Sponsors face in preparing Integrated Summaries

II. Project Management Considerations and Effective Planning

III. Biostatistics and Programming Considerations

Statistical Analysis Plan

Statistical Methodology

Programming Processes and Timelines

Implementing CDISC standards

IV. Collaborating with Medical Writing

V. Qualifying a CRO for your Integrated Summaries Project & Conclusion

Checklist of what to ask your CRO for an ISS/SIE project

VI. Audience Q&A

