Technology leader to use new rapid prototyping and design platform for its Intel® Curie™-based devices; Demos to be on display at Embedded World 2017 on March 14 - 16 in Nuremberg, Germany

SYRACUSE, NY--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Anaren IoT Group today announced that Intel has selected Atmosphere 2.0, the company's leading IoT platform for rapid prototyping and design. The Intel Curie module is now available as a design element within Atmosphere, both at the module level and within devices like the Arduino 101 development board and the element14 tinyTILE from Premier Farnell.

"With its sophisticated technology and ability to accelerate the onboarding process for the user base of Intel's Curie devices, Atmosphere was the clear choice," said Jim Chase, Manager, Planning and Architecture, at Intel's Maker & Innovator Group.

"This new engagement with Intel represents a unique opportunity for Intel® Curie™ users to benefit from Atmosphere's simple drag and drop environment with fast prototyping and rapid web deployment capabilities," said Jeff Liebl, President of Anaren's IoT Group. "With the inclusion of the Intel Curie module and related hardware, Anaren has confirmed its position of having the most cohesive end-to-end development toolkit available."

Premier Farnell will be showcasing Intel's use of Atmosphere by Anaren on the Farnell element14 stand, #3-221 at Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany, on March 14 - 16, 2017. The newly augmented development environment and demos have been designed specifically to take advantage of Anaren Atmosphere's new capabilities.

Premier Farnell's team will also be demonstrating a number of applications specially designed to highlight Intel Curie and its onboard sensors with real world applications, like solar panel control and management, as well as the newly released ActiviTie along with various other tinyTILE integrations.

"Premier Farnell's tinyTILE is based on Intel's Curie module, which enables the platform to be a part of the Anaren 2.0 development environment," said Jasbir Gohlar, Technology Development Manager at Premier Farnell. "This environment significantly improves ease-of-access and enablement for the embedded development community looking to use Intel Curie technology and tinyTILE as a platform for prototyping, innovation and applications such as wearables."

