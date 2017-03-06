Intelex Technologies Appoints Brett Roberts as Managing Director

Environmental services industry veteran joins leading EHSQ technology company to strengthen newly acquired Denver operations

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Intelex Technologies, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced today the appointment of Brett Roberts as Managing Director of the company's Denver office and environmental management information systems (EMIS) services.

Roberts will work to grow the Denver team and fully integrate operations of the former Ecocion, which was a leading SaaS EMIS provider. Intelex acquired Ecocion in June 2016, extending its reach as the largest independent vendor of EHSQ cloud-based software and providing the company a commanding lead in the North American EMIS market.

"Brett has a strong leadership history of strengthening organizations in the EHS space, which will help to expand both resources and quality in our Denver office," said Elie Mouzon, Chief Strategy Officer at Intelex. "Brett understands how ESHQ management helps lead organizations from compliance to improved business performance."

Roberts joins Intelex with 25 years of experience in the environmental, health and safety consulting industry. As an industry leader, he has successfully implemented organizational change to drive growth and operational improvements of business units. Most recently, Roberts served as Environmental Services Operations Manager at CH2M, a global engineering and consulting firm, operating out of Denver. There, he led teams in implementing EHS and information management software to solve their clients' biggest challenges throughout verticals including manufacturing, mining and metals, and oil and gas. Roberts has a Master's of Science in Earth Science from Waikato University, New Zealand.

"I'm excited to leverage my leadership experience to help Intelex expand further in this high growth market," Roberts said. "Intelex is a strong player in the growing EHSQ software space that is helping so many organizations apply data to meet compliance standards and become better environmental stewards."

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of North America's fastest-growing tech companies, the recipient of Waterstone's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award, Aon Hewitt's best employer award, and previous repeat winner of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies award. For more information, visit www.intelex.com.

