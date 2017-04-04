Intelex to Host Top EHSQ Executives at Inaugural Leadership Summit

Conference highlights new opportunities to reduce risk and protect goodwill with EHSQ data

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Intelex Technologies, a world leader in the development of environmental, health, safety and quality management (EHSQ) software, will host executive leaders from across the EHSQ community at the EHSQ Leadership Summit in Toronto on April 12, 2017.

The EHSQ Leadership Summit is an exclusive industry event for senior business leaders who want to know how to more effectively manage complex organization-wide risk through data-driven solutions. Attendees will gain insight on how deploying best in class technological innovations can help their organizations evolve beyond traditional reporting systems to achieve exponentially stronger performance in all aspects of EHSQ.

Conference sessions include interactive discussions ranging from taming risk, to creating a quality-first EHSQ culture, to planning your organization's EHSQ technology journey. The thought leader program will be highlighted by featured speaker, Oakland A's Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations, Billy Beane. At the EHSQ Leadership Summit, Beane will share his proven experience that new strategies can yield new results -- and change perceptions and expectations for business success along the way. His "Moneyball" approach has helped to shape the way modern businesses view and leverage big data and employ analytics for long-term success.

"We believe that executives can impact their organizations in profound ways by moving beyond traditional EHSQ reporting, and taking a more strategic view of how data can help them unlock transformational change throughout their business bringing consistent and increased performance, profitability and stakeholder goodwill," said Elie Mouzon, Intelex's Chief Strategy Officer.

The EHSQ Leadership Summit takes place concurrently with Ignite Performance, the Intelex User Conference. Now in it's seventh year, Ignite Performance is the single largest gathering of EHSQ professionals in the world, drawing from across 20+ industry verticals including corporate leaders such as Airgas Inc., Barrick Gold, Campbell Soup Company, ConAgra Foods, DENSO International, Doncasters, Enercare, Harris Steel, Honeywell International, J.D. Irving, Kruger Packaging, Marathon Petroleum, Monsanto, Nestle Inc., NRG Energy, Rolls Royce, Schreiber Foods, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Valmont Industries and others.

About Intelex

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a world leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of Canada's fastest-growing tech companies and has been named one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Best Managed Companies, as well as one of the country's top employers by Aon Hewitt and Canada's Top 100. For more information, visit www.intelex.com