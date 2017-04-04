IntelGenx Presents at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases

SAINT LAURENT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IGX)(OTCQX:IGXT)(the "Company" or "IntelGenx") announced today that Dr. Horst Zerbe, its President and Chief Executive Officer, and Prof. Ludwig Aigner, Paracelsus University Salzburg, Austria, discussed the Company's Montelukast VersaFilm™ project during a poster presentation at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases held on March 29 - April 2, 2017 in Vienna, Austria.

Entitled "Repurposing Of The Anti-asthmatic Drug Montelukast For The Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease," the poster presentation reviewed the Company's research on Montelukast, a unique drug repurposing opportunity for the treatment of degenerative diseases of the brain. IntelGenx is working to develop a Montelukast oral film product based on its VersaFilm™ proprietary thin film technology by using the drug Montelukast, which is currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of asthma and has also demonstrated potential for the treatment of degenerative diseases of the brain.

"We were very excited to have the opportunity to present at such a renowned and important conference, in front of leading medical and scientific professionals from around the word," said Dr. Zerbe. "IntelGenx' recent research demonstrates the strong potential of our Montelukast VersaFilm™ as a more effective delivery system for CNS applications, especially degenerative brain diseases, and we believe these compelling results were well-received by conference participants."

As the brain ages, it loses its ability to generate new cells, while existing cells lose functionality and the ability to prevent neuroinflammation. Furthermore, the aged brain tends to produce higher levels of inflammatory agents such as leukotrienes, resulting in neuroinflammation and cognitive impairment. There is evidence that leukotriene receptor antagonists, such as Montelukast sodium, have the potential to reduce neuroinflammation and restore brain cell function. Such treatments can be effective for treating various neurodegenerative diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Lewy Body Dementia, Huntington's Disease, spinal cord and brain injuries, and stroke.

IntelGenx is working to repurpose Montelukast as a therapeutic to treat these neurodegenerative diseases by re-formulating Montelukast into an oral film-based platform with improved bioavailability. Presently, Montelukast is marketed as Singulair, a once daily tablet for the chronic treatment of asthma and seasonal allergic rhinitis, which suffers from poor and inconsistent bioavailability. IntelGenx' proprietary VersaFilm technology offers several advantages over tablets, including the avoidance and minimization of first-pass-effects, improved API bioavailability, lower dosing and toxicity, easier swallowing and better patience compliance.

In a recent Phase I study, IntelGenx demonstrated that an oral film formulation of Montelukast is safe and tolerable in healthy subjects, reduces the first-pass-effect and has a 52% higher bioavailability compared to the regular Montelukast tablet, demonstrating a clear advantage of delivering Montelukast via film. Of importance for any central nervous system ("CNS") active drugs, IntelGenx detected Montelukast in the cerebrospinal fluid of healthy volunteers who were treated with Montelukast VersaFilm™, clearly indicating blood brain barrier penetrance. Also, in contrast to many other CNS-penetrating drugs, Montelukast had an excellent safety and tolerability profile. IntelGenx is preparing a Phase II trial to demonstrate efficacy of the Montelukast VersaFilm™ to improve cognitive function in Alzheimer's Disease.

