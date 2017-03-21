IntelGenx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results on March 28, 2017 - Conference Call to Follow

SAINT-LAURENT, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - IntelGenx Technologies Corp., (TSX VENTURE:IGX)(OTCQX:IGXT), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results after market close on March 28, 2017.

An accompanying conference call will be hosted by Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Andre Godin, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the results and provide a business update. Details of the conference call and webcast are below:

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Conference dial-in: (877) 201-0168

International dial-in: (647) 788-4901

Conference ID: 51039225

Webcast Registration: Click here

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.intelgenx.com, under "Investor Relations".

About IntelGenx:

IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm™ technology platform. Established in 2003, the Montreal-based company is listed on the TSX-V and OTC-QX.

IntelGenx highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm™ technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to our clients. More information is available about the company at: www.intelgenx.com.

