Intelisecure Launches Solutions, Managed Services Offering to Help Midsize Enterprise Organizations Protect Critical Data

Traditionally an underserved market in the area of data protection, yet facing the same threats, regulations and mandates as larger enterprises, midsize enterprises now have an offering that meets their data protection needs at a consumable price point

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - InteliSecure, a leading provider of critical data protection services, today announced the launch of comprehensive data protection solutions and managed services for midsize enterprise organizations. Senior InteliSecure executives made the announcement at The Channel Company's Midsize Enterprise Summit this week in San Antonio.

Long-viewed as a traditionally underserved market segment in the area of data protection, mid-market organizations face the identical threats, compliance mandates and staffing challenges as larger enterprise organizations. The new InteliSecure offering helps mid-market organizations, typically companies with 500 to 5000 end users, protect their most critical data assets at a price point that is tailored to their organization's size and resource allocation.

"It takes an organization with tremendous experience in the critical data protection space to provide effective and measurable risk reduction at a lower price point," said InteliSecure Chief Executive Officer Steven Drew. "InteliSecure's experience protecting a wide variety of critical data assets for millions of users globally has made this possible. We took a close look at our internal resource utilization data and produced an offering that is uniquely tailored to meeting the needs of midsize enterprises."

"A number of our partners are selling products into the mid market and we are working actively with them to fashion services and solutions that complement their software offerings," said InteliSecure Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Wittkop.

Developing, innovating and advancing Data Loss Prevention solutions and services since 2002, InteliSecure today is among the most experienced companies in the world at implementing critical data protection programs that work. The compromise of highly sensitive intellectual property, including customer and patient records, M&A correspondence, blueprints and other mission-critical data, can have a devastating impact on an organization; from damage to business unit operations and financial instability to reputational harm.

InteliSecure today protects over 500 clients and more than one million users globally with managed security services designed to deliver ironclad critical data protection from the escalating frequency and scale of cybersecurity threats. InteliSecure empowers organizations to identify, prioritize and protect their most critical data assets by aligning a business-centric approach with its comprehensive suite of design, validation and managed security services. The company's scalable solutions and services are focused on realizing business outcomes and mitigating risk.

About InteliSecure

Operating 24/7 Security Operations Centers in Denver and London, InteliSecure's flagship Critical Data Protection programs are comprised of specialized managed security services, penetration testing, security assessment, consulting, technical, and GRC services. InteliSecure has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in North America for the past four consecutive years; #2 on the Denver Business Journal's fastest growing companies; and in 2016, was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Security Solutions.

To learn more visit www.intelisecure.com

