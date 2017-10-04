InteliSecure Names Kevin Wright, Vice President, EMEA

Wright will be responsible for growing sales in the United Kingdom and throughout the EMEA market; he assumes the helm as demand for InteliSecure's Critical Data Protection services continues to soar

BASINGSTOKE, UNITED KINGDOM and DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - InteliSecure, a leading provider of critical data protection services, today announced it has appointed Kevin Wright Vice President, EMEA. Wright will be responsible for all sales in the EMEA market and growing revenue as the demand for InteliSecure's managed Security, Information and Event Management (SIEM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), penetration testing and consulting services soars.

Wright will be based at InteliSecure's new 2,000-square-meter Security Operations Centre (SOC) located at the Chineham Business Park in Basingstoke, southeast London. He joins InteliSecure from NTT Security, where he served as Director of Managed Security Services (MSS) & Advanced SOC services. Wright was responsible for the growth of NTT Security's MSS business, developing and then delivering NTT's Go-To-Market strategy in the United Kingdom.

Earlier in his career, Wright served as EMEA System Integrator Manager and Enterprise Sales Manager for Trustwave. In total, Wright brings 18 years of frontline managed security services and IT Security Value-Added-Reseller experience, including sales management at SecureDataEurope.

"InteliSecure is a dynamic hybrid of expert solutions and services aimed at protecting our clients' critical data, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead our sales in the EMEA market," Wright said.

InteliSecure Chief Executive Officer Steven Drew said Wright brings a proven track record of sales in the managed security services industry and will help boost InteliSecure sales and market presence throughout Europe.

"We look forward to Kevin's many contributions as he leads our EMEA expansion. Kevin's talent, drive and experience will help accelerate our sales, further develop our EMEA partner network and bolster our presence in the United Kingdom."

Throughout the month of October, InteliSecure will join forces with thousands of information security vendors, partners, clients and government organizations to recognize and raise awareness for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) in the United States. By sharing insights, opinion, facts and education on cybersecurity, InteliSecure is helping shape awareness for safe business and data protection practices in an age of skyrocketing information security breaches.

InteliSecure protects over 500 enterprise clients and more than one million users globally with managed security services designed to deliver critical data protection from the escalating frequency and scale of global cybersecurity threats. InteliSecure empowers organizations to identify, prioritize and protect their most critical data assets by aligning a business-centric approach with its comprehensive suite of design, validation and managed security services. The company's scalable solutions and services are focused on realizing business outcomes and mitigating risk.

About InteliSecure

Operating 24/7 Security Operations Centers in Denver and London, InteliSecure protects over 500 enterprise clients and more than one million users globally with services tailored to protect critical data from increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats. InteliSecure's flagship Critical Data Protection program is comprised of specialized managed security services, penetration testing, security assessment, consulting, technical, and GRC services. InteliSecure has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in North America for the past four consecutive years; #2 on the Denver Business Journal's fastest growing companies; and in 2016, was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Security Solutions.

To learn more visit www.intelisecure.com and follow @InteliSecure.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/4/11G146220/Images/Kevin_Wright_HeadShotColour-1-868db36be6a0886e8d6054b58b16247a.jpg