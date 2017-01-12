Intellectual Property Law Firm Brinks Gilson & Lione Elects Four New Shareholders

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Brinks Gilson & Lione, one of the nation's largest intellectual property law firms, has elected four attorneys as shareholders, effective January 1, 2017. They are Michael Hussey in Indianapolis, Gerlinde (Linda) Nattler in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Mark H. Remus and Jason W. Schigelone in Chicago.

"Michael, Linda, Mark, and Jason are accomplished patent attorneys with outstanding skills and credentials," said Brinks president James R. Sobieraj. "I am pleased to congratulate them on their election as shareholders."

Michael Hussey handles all aspects of patent prosecution, from application drafting to post-grant proceedings, for innovations related to hardware and software technologies. He has prosecuted nearly 1,000 patent applications throughout North America, Europe, and Asia on behalf of clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Prior to becoming a patent attorney, Hussey spent more than a decade working in software development for several firms in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. He is also the founder and developer of Immediate IP, a tool that provides centralized access and streamlined sharing for all types of patent documents. Hussey earned his J.D. at the Indiana University School of Law. He graduated with highest distinction from Purdue University with a B.S. in electrical engineering and a B.A. in German.

Linda Nattler focuses her practice on patent prosecution and IP portfolio management with an emphasis on mechanical, electronic, hydraulic, and computer processing technologies. Her knowledge of different standards applied by patent offices in the U.S. and overseas helps her draft patent applications that withstand domestic as well as international challenges. Before becoming an attorney, Nattler worked as a patent engineer in the automotive industry in Germany and the U.S., and gained extensive experience in patent prosecution, including in prosecuting patents at the European Patent Office. Nattler attended the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich. on a full academic scholarship and graduated magna cum laude. She holds a degree in physics from Universität Bayreuth in Germany.

Mark Remus, who practiced at Brinks from 1997 to 2011 and who rejoined the firm in 2015, is a seasoned trial lawyer who has served as lead counsel on numerous patent infringement litigation matters. He represents clients in jury trials, bench trials, and appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court. Remus has extensive experience with pharmaceutical litigation under the Hatch-Waxman Act, as well as experience protecting and defending other technologies, including medical devices, communications networks, cellular telephony, LCD panels, oil drilling equipment, wind turbines, electrical connectors, and mechanical devices. He graduated cum laude with a J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law, and graduated with distinction with a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois.

Jason Schigelone focuses his practice on a range of technical areas, with an emphasis on patents in the chemical, medical, and mechanical arts. He is experienced in both domestic and international patent prosecution matters, and represents clients through all stages of litigation in the federal district courts and before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Prior to becoming a patent attorney, Schigelone worked for more than a decade in the automotive industry, where he gained experience in all aspects of the technology life cycle -- as a manufacturing and materials engineer involved in product development, as a research engineer involved in product testing, and as an in-house patent engineer involved in IP development and valuation. He earned his J.D. at Wayne State University Law School, and holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan.

Brinks Gilson & Lione has seven offices in the U.S. and is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017.

