Intellectual Property Law Firm Brinks Gilson & Lione Expands Office in Tampa

Top U.S. IP Firm Sees Opportunity in Florida IP Market

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Brinks Gilson & Lione, one of the largest intellectual property law firms in the United States, is relocating its Tampa, Fla.-based team to new downtown office space at 401 East Jackson Street.

The move follows Brinks' 2016 expansion to Florida, when the firm added four Tampa-based attorneys experienced in patent and trademark law to address an increasing number of intellectual property law cases in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. The Middle District of Florida ranks among the more attractive of the 94 federal district courts across the U.S. to entities filing patent infringement cases.

"Florida's Middle District is recognized by companies trying to combat infringement as an expedient court, in terms of the likelihood of getting to trial, speed of getting to trial, trial win rates, and damages awarded," said Brinks president James R. Sobieraj.

"Having qualified, experienced counsel licensed to practice in and situated near one of the nation's growing venues for patent litigation is a logical move as we continue to expand," adds Sobieraj.

Alejandro J. Fernandez, former managing partner of the Tampa office of a Miami-based firm, is the managing partner of Brinks' Tampa office. Patent litigators Joseph R. Sozzani and Stephen J. Leahu and patent prosecutor Dr. Walter C. Frank round out Brinks' Tampa-based team.

"The Middle District continues to grow in popularity as a forum for patent, trademark, and copyright cases," said Fernandez. "It is an important advantage for our clients to be represented by litigators with a deep knowledge of the Middle District's judges, local rules, and legal community." Brinks' new office is a short walk from the Tampa division and a convenient drive to Orlando and other divisions of the Middle District.

Alex Fernandez's practice focuses on patent, trademark, trade dress, and copyright litigation in areas including pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, telecommunications, and energy. Fernandez earned his J.D. and Franklin Pierce Intellectual Property Law Certificate from the University of New Hampshire School of Law, and holds a B.S. in biology with a minor in chemistry from Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Joseph Sozzani's practice spans litigation, licensing, and counseling, including IP-related advice in connection with transactions. He represents clients in fields including banking, digital storage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing, lighting, IT, lasers, medical devices, mobile telecommunications, payment systems, pharmaceuticals, plastics, power electronics, software, and silicon chips. Sozzani has particular experience litigating business method patents. He earned an M.J. with highest distinction from Bond University School of Law and graduated cum laude with a J.D. from the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida.

Stephen Leahu is a registered patent attorney whose practice focuses on litigation, prosecution, and transactional matters in all areas of intellectual property law. He has represented clients in litigation in various state and federal courts and before the U.S. International Trade Commission. With degrees in biochemistry, computer science, and engineering, Leahu also holds an MBA from Loyola University Chicago, and a J.D. and LLM in intellectual property law from The John Marshall Law School.

A research chemist before becoming an attorney, Dr. Walter Frank has significant experience in prosecuting U.S. and foreign patents related to small molecules, pharmaceutical compositions, and methods of use, and in drafting freedom-to-operate analyses and invalidity opinions. Dr. Frank earned his J.D. from the Beasley School of Law at Temple University. He holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Virginia, an M.S. in organic chemistry from the University of Delaware, and a B.S. in chemistry from Shepherd College.

Brinks Gilson & Lione's new office address is 401 East Jackson Street, Suite 3500, Tampa, Florida, 33602. The phone number is 813-275-5020. Brinks has six other offices in the U.S. and is in the process of securing approval for an office in Shenzhen, China.

Brinks Gilson & Lione

Celebrating its centennial year in 2017, Brinks Gilson & Lione is one of the largest intellectual property law firms in the US, and helps clients around the world to protect and enforce their intellectual property rights. Our more than 140 lawyers, patent agents and scientific advisors assist clients in all aspects of patent, trademark, unfair competition, trade secret, and copyright law. Brinks attorneys provide informed counsel with respect to innovations in a range of complex and valuable technologies, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, bioengineering, industrial manufacturing, electronics and software, and medical devices. More information is at www.brinksgilson.com.

