TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - IntelliChief, LLC, a provider of automated document management and workflow enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, announces IntelliChief ECM 4.0 launches, furthering document management automation industry capabilities, expanding functionality while enhancing productivity and user experience of ECM.

The IntelliChief ECM 4.0 system encompasses:

Automating information capture and indexing from any source format, populating fields in enterprise resource planning systems (ERP) and line of business applications without manual keying, validating data and lifecycle managing documentation

Designating workflow to match a company's specific processes, automating interdepartmental project and transaction information flow

Analytical reporting on data sets of any ECM-integrated ERP and business system, enhancing status visibility and strategic planning abilities.

Central to advancements is a newly enhanced, clean interface Workbench featuring an updated document viewer, reliably supported by all major desktop and mobile browsers. The viewer enables users to see documentation organized contiguously as they prefer in the Workbench, providing everyone a customized experience. The viewer window conveniently includes all paging, fit to, zoom, rotation, pan, annotation, redaction, sticky note, workflow, email/fax and print features of IntelliChief.

The Workbench facilitates the system's updated workflow inbox, now with adjustable search/response views by user's choice, with full sorting and filtering capabilities. The new search screens make it easy to quickly find specific information and related documentation within IntelliChief's real-time workflows, providing users visibility and status of each project and transaction, accessing data in an organization's ERPs, business systems and IntelliChief ECM.

IntelliChief ECM provides a smooth, automated transition from costly manual document management and workflow functions. Its industry-awarded automated capture, document management, workflow and real-time analytic visibility enables users to capture documentation in any format, index contents and validate with data in their ERP and line of business applications, for lifecycle-managing all related documentation, facilitating optimized interdepartmental processes workflow automation and cash flow optimization.

Areas of use include Accounting (both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable), Finance, Purchasing, Customer Service, Human Resources, Legal, Logistics/Distribution, Operations and other paper and process-intensive departments, supporting time and cost savings throughout organizations.

For IntelliChief ECM information, visit www.intellichief.com.

About IntelliChief, LLC

IntelliChief enterprise content management (ECM) provides enterprise-class business processes document management and workflow automation solutions for any IT platform. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief thoroughly automates companies' document management, achieving full ROI typically within a year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business processes workflow throughout their organization. www.intellichief.com.