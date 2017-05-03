IntelliChief ECM Featured at Oracle INNOVATE17 Conference

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - IntelliChief, LLC, a provider of automated document management and workflow enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, will be featured at the Oracle INNOVATE17 Conference, May 11th at the Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel in Iselin, NJ. INNOVATE17 is a peer-education event for users of JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and E-Business Suite. Oracle Gold Partner IntelliChief is a provider of ECM for these systems.

IntelliChief ECM provides a smooth, automated transition from costly manual document management and workflow functions. Its industry-awarded automated capture, document management, workflow and real-time analytic visibility enables users to capture documentation in any format, index contents and validate with data in their enterprise resource planning system (ERP) and line of business applications, for lifecycle-managing all related documentation, facilitating optimized interdepartmental processes workflow automation and cash flow optimization.

Areas of use include Accounting (both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable), Finance, Purchasing, Customer Service, Human Resources, Legal, Logistics/Distribution, Operations and other paper and process-intensive departments, supporting time and cost savings throughout organizations.

For information on IntelliChief ECM, visit http://www.intellichief.com/.

About IntelliChief, LLC

IntelliChief enterprise content management (ECM) provides enterprise-class business processes document management and workflow automation solutions for any IT platform. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief thoroughly automates companies' document management, achieving full ROI typically within a year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business processes workflow throughout their organization. www.intellichief.com.