IntelliChief ECM Partnership Programs Add Resources for VARs

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - IntelliChief, LLC, a provider of automated document management and workflow enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, announces marketing and technical additions to the company's Partnership Programs for 2017, with focus on product presentation tools and support resources. Prompted by geographic representation needs in response to North American demand, new product presentation tools and support resources are now available to assist participating value added resellers (VARs) to add ECM that integrates with any ERP or business system they offer.

Frequent areas of impact include Accounting (both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable), Finance, Purchasing, Customer Service, Human Resources, Legal, Logistics/Distribution, Operations and other paper and process-intensive departments, supporting time and cost savings throughout organizations.

IntelliChief Partnership Programs are available to suit technology, hardware, software, business applications and consulting services VAR-modeled organizations, offering needs discovery, program presentation, system integration and configuration, based on each Partner's preferred engagement level. Activities and incentives are customized per program, with the objective of best supporting each Partner's team in their introduction of IntelliChief to interested prospective users, and supporting them with further geographic-specific lead generation, presentation and product support.

IntelliChief ECM provides a smooth, automated transition from costly manual document management and workflow functions. Its industry-awarded automated capture, document management, workflow and real-time analytic visibility enables users to capture documentation in any format, index contents and validate with data in their enterprise resource planning system (ERP) and line of business applications, for lifecycle-managing all related documentation, facilitating optimized interdepartmental processes workflow automation and cash flow optimization.

For IntelliChief Partner information, visit http://www.intellichief.com/intellichief-partnership-programs/.

About IntelliChief, LLC

IntelliChief enterprise content management (ECM) provides enterprise-class business processes document management and workflow automation solutions for any IT platform. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief thoroughly automates companies' document management, achieving full ROI typically within a year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business processes workflow throughout their organization. www.intellichief.com.