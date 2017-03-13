IntelliChief ECM Presenting at Oracle Quest COLLABORATE 17

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - IntelliChief, LLC, a provider of automated document management and workflow enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, announces participation and presentation at the Oracle Quest COLLABORATE 17 conference, April 2-6, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Las Vegas. The technology and applications forum for the Oracle community brings together users of JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, JD Edwards World, PeopleSoft and Oracle E-Business Suite. IntelliChief will present Automate and Integrate your Accounts Payable Process with JD Edwards, Monday April 3rd, 1:30 - 2:30 pm in Room Surf B. Demonstrations and discussions will be held daily in the Exhibit Section, IntelliChief Booth 638.

IntelliChief ECM provides a smooth, automated transition from costly manual document management and workflow functions. Its industry-awarded automated capture, document management, workflow and real-time analytic visibility enables users to capture documentation in any format, index contents and validate with data in their enterprise resource planning system (ERP) and line of business applications, for lifecycle-managing all related documentation, facilitating optimized interdepartmental processes workflow automation and cash flow optimization.

Areas of use include Accounting (both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable), Finance, Purchasing, Customer Service, Human Resources, Legal, Logistics/Distribution, Operations and other paper and process-intensive departments, supporting time and cost savings throughout organizations.

For IntelliChief ECM information, visit www.intellichief.com.

About IntelliChief, LLC

IntelliChief enterprise content management (ECM) provides enterprise-class business processes document management and workflow automation solutions for any IT platform. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief thoroughly automates companies' document management, achieving full ROI typically within a year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business processes workflow throughout their organization. www.intellichief.com.