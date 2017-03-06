IntelliChief ECM's New Entry Data Entry Window Automates Accounts Payable Document Management

TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - IntelliChief, LLC, a provider of automated document management and workflow enterprise content management (ECM) solutions, announces the new addition of the Data Entry Window in IntelliChief ECM's latest release. The Data Entry Window automates Accounts Payable document management, eliminating the step of data keying into enterprise resource planning systems (ERP) of Accounts Payable Non-Purchase Order invoice information.

IntelliChief ECM's Data Entry Window facilitates automated capture and ERP/ECM index field population of non-PO documentation, in accordance with an organization's specific processes. This addresses a persistent problem for many companies: non-PO purchases made sporadically throughout company locations, making it difficult for AP to accumulate and match these purchases' information for vendor-transaction data archival, review/approval workflows and GL coding.

IntelliChief captures all necessary vendor and transaction details, entering the data into IntelliChief's repository, where the information is matched with associated documentation for each purchase. With IntelliChief's integration with any ERP or line of business system, the information is validated, verified and updated in each system, eliminating ERP data keying and reindexing.

Upon communicating with the ERP, IntelliChief enables the documents to enter the ECM's automated workflow for reviews and approvals in accordance with a company's business processes. Approval signatures may be added electronically, further removing time and cost associated with manual processing, providing streamlined, efficient AP automation.

IntelliChief ECM provides a smooth, automated transition from costly manual document management and workflow functions. Its industry-awarded automated capture, document management, workflow and real-time analytic visibility enables users to capture documentation in any format, index contents and validate with data in their enterprise resource planning system (ERP) and line of business applications, for lifecycle-managing all related documentation, facilitating optimized interdepartmental processes workflow automation and cash flow optimization.

Areas of use include Accounting (both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable), Finance, Purchasing, Customer Service, Human Resources, Legal, Logistics/Distribution, Operations and other paper and process-intensive departments, supporting time and cost savings throughout organizations.

For IntelliChief ECM information, visit www.intellichief.com.

About IntelliChief, LLC

IntelliChief enterprise content management (ECM) provides enterprise-class business processes document management and workflow automation solutions for any IT platform. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief thoroughly automates companies' document management, achieving full ROI typically within a year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business processes workflow throughout their organization. www.intellichief.com.