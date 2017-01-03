Intelligence House Ranked 14 in Alberta's Fast Growth 50

Leading Alberta Real Estate Marketing and Sales Agency is 1 of 17 Edmonton Companies Recognized by Alberta Venture

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Intelligence House Ltd., Alberta's leading real estate sales, marketing and market research agency, is thrilled to announce it has been featured as a part of Alberta Venture's 2017 Fast Growth 50 list, alongside some of the fastest-growing companies in Alberta. Intelligence House's 14th place standing is the result of many things, including an explosive rate of growth since inception three years ago, dedicated team members, and loyal clients.

"This is an absolute thrill and honour to be included in the Alberta Fast Growth 50 for 2017," said Emmett Hartfield, Partner and Co-founder of Intelligence House. "To be recognized alongside so many resilient and thriving Alberta companies is something our entire team can be proud of. We strive for excellence in our industry, and it's truly because of our team and clients that we have earned this honour. We are proud to be listed alongside so many other companies making a commitment to grow Alberta."

Intelligence House is noted for working on some of the largest real estate projects in Alberta and working with some of Canada's largest companies, which enabled them to become the leader in their field in only three short years. They have been instrumental in providing market intelligence and shaping the marketing campaigns for some of Alberta's most notable and news-worthy projects.

Intelligence House is particularly proud of the 33 per cent growth of their team over the previous year, and Hartfield says this is especially significant for the company in a time when similar organizations have to downsize their teams.

For the past 19 years, the Fast Growth 50 program has been the most prominent ranking of Albertan businesses with significant growth in revenue, assets, capital expenditures, and employees over a three-year period.

About Intelligence House

Intelligence House is an innovative, full-service real estate consulting company that provides strategic market intelligence, full marketing campaigns and sales/leasing services to some of Canada's largest homebuilders, developers and organizations.

Our understanding of the real estate market is extensive. With integrated research, marketing and sales/leasing teams, we provide our clients with professional guidance in all aspects of their real estate project.

Our in-depth research and analysis identifies key market trends and opportunities, which allows us to develop and execute strategic marketing plans that are customized for our clients. This process ultimately generates more consumer leads, faster sales and effective use of budgets. Learn more at: www.intelligencehouse.ca.

About Alberta Venture's Fast Growth 50

Compiled annually by Alberta Venture and KPMG LLP, the Fast Growth 50 list ranks the fastest growing companies based in Alberta, Canada. Rankings are based on growth over a three-year period. Visit albertaventure.com for a complete list and related statistics of Alberta Venture's Fast Growth 50 honourees.