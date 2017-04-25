Intellinetics, Inc. to Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCQB : INLX) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 12:00 pm in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc., is a Columbus, Ohio-based Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions company. Intellinetics partnered with Intel to build its next generation IntelliCloud Channel Program that creates a selling advantage for partners by empowering them to easily embed branded, cloud/premise-based document solutions as a feature of the hardware or managed services they already provide. IntelliCloud gives dealers a "deploy once, use many" model, where one IntelliCloud customer sale/activation creates endless possibilities to add other software applications that deliver more value and increase revenue. For additional information, please visit: www.Intellinetics.com