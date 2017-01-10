Intelliware Development named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Intelliware Development Inc. is excited to be selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp Canada.

Canada's Top Employers for Young People is a is an editorial competition organized by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project recognizing employers offering the best workplaces for young people to develop their careers.

"We believe and invest in our employees," says Caren DesBrisay, VP Human Resources at Intelliware. "We've spent over 25 years building our workplace culture and it is an honour to receive industry recognition for the environment we have created."

The competition reviews a wide variety of dimensions from mentorship to training to advancement opportunities. Some of Intelliware's current initiatives include:

Coaching & Mentorship: Intelliware promotes a culture of coaching and mentorship through an inclusive, collaborative project room environment that supports learning and continuous improvement. In addition, there is a team led mentorship program and new hire buddy program set up for a more formal learning experience.

Flexible Hours and Work-life Integration: Intelliware offers flex time, unpaid LOAs and paid sick days to accommodate personal time. Also, to accommodate commutes and healthy lifestyles, secure bike storage, lockers and showers are offered onsite.

Learning Culture: Intelliware provides opportunities for growth on projects and 3 weeks per year dedicated to learning, R&D and knowledge sharing initiatives within the Intelliware community as well as industry conferences/events.

Centres of Excellence: Intelliware organizes a variety of Centre of Excellence groups that drive learning, R&D and knowledge sharing initiatives including monthly lunch and learns, hands-on labs, study groups, research weeks and hackathons.

"We believe the only way to succeed is in an environment where young employees are given the opportunity to develop their knowledge and skill sets," explains Bruno Schmidt, CTO, Intelliware. "We all benefit when our young employees contribute and grow within our energetic culture."

This is Intelliware's third time being recognized by Mediacorp Canada for exceptional workplace culture and programs. Intelliware has previously received Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers recognition in 2016 and 2014.

For more information on the Top 100 Employers project, visit http://www.canadastop100.com/young_people/

About Intelliware

Intelliware Development is a recognized leader in Agile software development and has a proven record for delivering timely, high quality solutions for clients in Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail and ICT. For more information please visit www.intelliware.com.

About Mediacorp Canada

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals and guides. For 15 years, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 20 regional special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 13 million Canadians through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. The company operates the popular job search engine, Eluta.ca, which brings jobseekers new job postings directly from employer website and exclusive editorial reviews from the Canada's Top Employers project. Last year, more than five million Canadians used Eluta.ca, performing eight million monthly job searches.