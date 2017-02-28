InteloMed, Inc. to Exhibit Patient Monitoring System for Assessing Dialysis Tolerance at the National Association of Nephrology Technicians Annual Symposium

The InteloMed CVInsight® Patient Monitoring & Informatics System will be featured at booth 303

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - InteloMed, Inc., a leader in the development of advanced non-invasive systems for intelligent patient monitoring, will exhibit at the upcoming National Association of Nephrology Technicians (NANT) 34th Annual Symposium. InteloMed will feature the CVInsight® Patient Monitoring & Informatics System for continuous monitoring of cardiovascular stress to assess dialysis treatment tolerance.

The NANT mission is to promote the highest quality of care for End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients through education and professionalism. The symposium will focus on quality care with innovation, education, and motivation. This year's event is being held February 21 - 22 in Las Vegas, NV.

InteloMed Clinical Operations Manager Lori Poole MSN, RN will join RJ Picciano BA, CHT, OCDT, CHBT on the podium on Wednesday, February 22, highlighting the topic "Fluid Management: How the Nephrology Clinical Technician Can Help." Picciano serves as Fluid Management Coordinator for the Centers for Dialysis Care, Cleveland Ohio.

"The CVInsight System provides new insight on assessing treatment tolerance, and we look forward to demonstrating that at the NANT Symposium," said InteloMed CEO Jill Schiaparelli.

The CVInsight Monitoring System will be available at the InteloMed booth, number 303. For more information about the event, visit http://www.dialysistech.net/education/2017-annual-symposium.

About InteloMed

InteloMed is redefining the standard of care in patient monitoring and informatics through its intelligent, multi-dimensional, non-invasive CVInsight® Patient Monitoring & Informatics System.

Providing an unprecedented level of physiologic insight, the CVInsight® Monitoring System is an easy-to-use, multi-parameter system for monitoring cardiovascular stress. It empowers clinicians with non-invasive, real-time, dynamic, and actionable information about a patient's dialysis tolerance. Based on patented and proprietary algorithms, the system provides clinician set alerts to notify healthcare providers of changes in the patient's tolerance to dialysis treatment, allowing them to intervene to avoid dialysis interruptions that can have serious patient consequences.

The CVInsight® Patient Monitoring and Informatics System is FDA-cleared and CE-marked and has launched commercially in the United States. InteloMed is headquartered in Wexford, PA.

For more information, visit us at www.InteloMed.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" and as such are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from the results expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain additional capital in order to grow our business, our ability to engage qualified employees, the acceptance of new products by doctors and hospitals, changes in the regulatory environment and healthcare legislation, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce components of our technology platform on time and to our specifications, and the successful implementation of our commercial strategies.