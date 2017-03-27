INTEMA and Quebec's Quotidien Economique Sign an Agreement for eFlyerMaker

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("INTEMA") (TSX VENTURE:ITM) and le Quotidien Economique are pleased to announce that they have recently reached an agreement to use the eFlyerMaker platform for personal communications providing Predictive content in newsletters and in the daily's website. This agreement also includes the partnership between Le Quotidien Économique, Boutique QE and the development services of Promoteurs Associés.

The goal of this project is to facilitate networking information and opportunities about various economic contents related to the Quebec economy. The three platforms, eFlyerMaker, Le Quotidien Économique and Boutique QE open up new channels to business opportunities and access to information that meet the specific needs of all the business sectors in both Quebec and Canada.

The Quotidien Économique is a leading-edge daily business news Web site; It offers full and comprehensive information directly connected to the country's economic development with an emphasis on Quebec companies. This multimedia platform, designed for anyone involved in economic development, will offer a boutique for business people as well as a ticketing through the partnership with SmartCard Marketing Systems

"Our common goal is to offer to the growing business community the best possible visibility in this booming economy," said Sylvain Saumure of the Quotidien Économique.

Promoteurs Associés will manage licensing rights development in all business sector grouped by region and by cities. This agreement also includes the financing component through different financing platforms and crowdfunding.

"The era of Fintechs is here and we will serve as accelerators of technologies in financial, digital and contents aimed at business people." said Claude Lavigne.

"We are pleased to be part of such a project that will bring our eFlyerMaker technology to all entrepreneurs and business people in Quebec and Canada," said Roger Plourde of Intema.

eFlyermaker enables businesses to easily prepare and launch marketing campaigns. It is the only email marketing platform that can automate predictive content in a campaign and on the website; the result is increased ROI because every person targeted by the campaign receives custom content, different to each one, based on browsing, reading and purchasing habits.