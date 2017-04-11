INTEMA and Subscribe Technologies Inc. Sign a Strategic Partnership Agreement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("INTEMA") (TSX VENTURE:ITM) and Subscribe Technologies Inc. (Subscribe) (CSE:SAAS)(CSE:SAAS.CN)(OTC PINK:SRBBF) are pleased to announce that they have recently reached a strategic partnership agreement. With this partnership, Intema's eFlyerMaker will be made available to Subscribe's bContact.com CRM users; eFlyermaker users will also be able to access Subscribe's bContact.com CRM and accounting application.

This partnership agreement will strengthen both parties software offer by adding a greatly needed feature to the users. The added feature will also be a new source of revenue from the same customers who will use either of the software.

This partnership perfectly meets Intema's desire to use innovation to help marketers deliver a total customer experience with its eFlyerMaker email software.

eFlyerMaker enables businesses to easily prepare and launch marketing campaigns. It is the only email marketing platform that can automate predictive custom content in a campaign or website by targeting users based on browsing, reading and purchasing habits.

Subscribe's bContact.com is a cloud based SaaS business offering small and medium sized companies access to a fully integrated set of business management tools including a Customer relationship management system (CRM), accounting, banking, invoicing, billing, quotations and many other useful features. bContact reduces the learning curve of new users with a simpler solution to managing, tracking, invoicing and collecting from customers.

"Intema is continuously looking for solution partners that help extend eFlyerMaker's offering and add value to our email campaign tool. Partnering with Subscribe Technologies provides an excellent opportunity to do that", stated Roger Plourde, CEO, Intema Solutions.

"We are pleased to have been selected to be part of this strategic offering that will bring our customers more possibilities with Intema's marketing tool while providing eFlyerMaker's with access to bContact." said Paul Dickson CEO Subscribe Technologies.

About Subscribe Technologies Inc.

Subscribe Technologies Inc. develops and acquires Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and in turn operates, manages and markets the service.

About INTEMA SOLUTIONS Inc. INTEMA's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.