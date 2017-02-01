Intema grows eFlyerMaker client more than 3000% and Celebrates Several 2016 Accomplishments

February 01, 2017 07:30 ET
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Intema Solutions Inc. ("Intema" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:ITM) announced today several prominent achievements in 2016.
Most notably, INTEMA accomplished the following:
"In 2016, we expanded significantly and made a variety of infrastructure and strategic changes in response to what our clients said is most important to them," said Sebastien Plourde, INTEMA's Vice-President. "As Intema's marketing software are is Built for the clients, it remains evident that our greatest asset is our complete range of email marketing tools for all markets.
"More than ever before, I am confident we will continue to grow rapidly and remain a top choice for email marketing, especially as we continue to develop our expertise and hone in our software advancement and capacity," Plourde concluded.
About INTEMA SOLUTIONS Inc.
INTEMA's mission is to integrate technologies to marketing. The company develops technologies for marketing and services related to predictive marketing, relationship marketing and database marketing. Since its inception, INTEMA has dedicated its efforts to deliver key solutions to the marketing industry. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com and our product websites eflyermaker.com and matcheranalytics.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined on policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Roger Plourde, CEOIntema Solutions, Inc.(514) 861-1881roger.ploude@intema.cawww.intema.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds